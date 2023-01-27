Djokovic’s father insists he unwittingly posed for photos with Putin supporters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Djokovic’s father insists he unwittingly posed for photos with Putin supporters

By Press Association
January 27 2023, 6.04am Updated: January 27 2023, 12.17pm
Novak Djokovic’s father has insisted he was unwittingly caught up in a pro-Russian demonstration at the Australian Open but has decided not to attend his son’s semi-final against Tommy Paul (Dita Alangkara/AP)
Novak Djokovic’s father has insisted he was unwittingly caught up in a pro-Russian demonstration at the Australian Open but has decided not to attend his son’s semi-final against Tommy Paul (Dita Alangkara/AP)

Novak Djokovic’s father has insisted he was unwittingly caught up in a pro-Russian demonstration at the Australian Open but has decided not to attend his son’s semi-final against Tommy Paul.

A video on a Russian activist’s YouTube channel emerged on Thursday showing Srdjan Djokovic standing with a man holding a Russian flag with Vladimir Putin’s face on it and wearing a t-shit bearing the Z symbol that demonstrates support for the war in Ukraine.

In a statement released by the tennis star’s representatives, Mr Djokovic senior said: “I am here to support my son only. I had no intention of causing such headlines or disruption.

Novak Djokovic signs autographs for fans after his victory over Andrey Rublev
Novak Djokovic signs autographs for fans after his victory over Andrey Rublev (Dita Alangkara/AP)

“I was outside with Novak’s fans as I have done after all of my son’s matches to celebrate his wins and take pictures with them. I had no intention of being caught up in this.

“My family has lived through the horror of war, and we wish only for peace. So there is no disruption to tonight’s semi-final for my son or for the other player, I have chosen to watch from home.

“I wish for a great match and I will be cheering for my son, as always.”

Srdjan Djokovic made no comment about a translation on the video that claims he said “long live Russia”. The remark has been translated by Serbian journalists as a simple goodbye.

Djokovic’s parents have travelled to Australia for the first time since his first title in 2008 to offer support to their son following his deportation last year.

A number of Russia supporters gathered on the steps outside Rod Laver Arena following Djokovic’s quarter-final victory over Russian Andrey Rublev.

Waving flags and chanting “Russia, Serbia”, they were eventually tackled by security, with four people questioned by police over the flags and threatening security guards.

Australian Open organisers have been criticised for not stopping the demonstration sooner, with the video showing they were allowed to remain on the steps for several minutes.

In a statement, Tennis Australia said: “After the events of Wednesday night, we acted swiftly to work with police and our security teams to have the instigators of the protest removed from the venue.

Russian flags were banned after one was displayed at a first-round match
Russian flags were banned after one was displayed at a first-round match (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

“Throughout the event we’ve spoken with players and their teams about the importance of not engaging in any activity that causes distress or disruption.

“Mr Srdjan Djokovic has issued a statement confirming that he will not attend tonight’s semi-final.

“We will continue to strive for the safety of fans at the event and reiterate our position banning flags from Belarus and Russia.

“Tennis Australia stands with the call for peace and an end to war and violent conflict in Ukraine.”

Ukrainian player Marta Kostyuk questioned why the demonstration was allowed to continue for so long.

Ukrainian player Marta Kostyuk
Ukrainian player Marta Kostyuk felt organisers could have done more to stop the demonstration (Dita Alangkara/AP)

“It hurts a lot because there were specific rules that were printed out outside,” she said. “It’s not impossible, but you’re not allowed to bring out the flags and so on. It really hurts that they were there for quite some time.

“They were there on the court, in the stands as well. It really hurts and I don’t understand how this can be possible.”

One man was pictured with a Z symbol on his t-shirt in the stands having previously covered it up with another t-shirt supporting Djokovic.

There was incredulity when the same man was seen in the front row for Djokovic’s clash with Paul. It is understood that police questioned the man on Wednesday but accepted the Z on his t-shirt referenced his name rather than any support for Russian aggression.

Wimbledon organisers are currently in the process of deciding whether to maintain their ban on Russian and Belarusian players for this year’s tournament.

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka is through to the women's final
Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka is through to the women’s final (Aaron Favila/AP)

These scenes will certainly have given them pause for thought and Kostyuk urged them to keep the sanction.

“I think yes,” she said. “Because I cannot imagine if someone Russian or Belarusian wins the tournament and then the royal family has to hold the trophies with them. I hardly imagine this. This is one of the big reasons they actually banned them.”

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka will take on current Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the final of the Australian Open on Saturday and is likely to be one of the favourites at the All England Club if she is allowed to play.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2
2
Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach
3
Callaghan (left) and Johnston leave court on a previous appearance.
Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault
4
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
5
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
6
CR0040890, Ben MacDonald, Dundee. Taylor MacKenzie and her parents [11:07] Ben MacDonald So I put up an article a couple of days ago about how her parents set up a Gofundme page in order to raise money to get her to this summer's Special Olympics. Since the article went out they've been able to raise more than enough money for her place with one company meeting the target with a one-off donation.Taylor pictured with some of her medals alongside mum Lisa and dad Richard Friday 27th January, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer’s Special Olympics dream comes…
7
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
8
Alan Pirie proudly showing off his World Championship Scotch Pie Award. Image: Ron Cathro
Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world’s best pie recipe to
9
The Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge on a return to St Andrews in 2021. Image: Shutterstock
The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV…
10
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
2

More from The Courier

Novelist David Profumo and Hollwood actor Burn Gorman at the official opening of salmon fishing season 2023. Picture: Steve MacDougall.
Hunger Games actor Burn Gorman and novelist David Profumo on fishing the Tay, beatboxing,…
The glasshouse at Craigtoun Park grew exotic plants like Bird of Paradise.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Plants bring back memories too
Courier Farming. Pic shows; a tractor ploughing fields at Laurencekirk. Thursday, 19th September, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Nancy Nicolson: Farmers have lots to be positive about
A department store is a place of comfort and quiet opulence.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores
Louise Nicoll introduces Gayle to some of the breeding cattle at Newton of Fothringham Farm, Inverarity. Picture: KIm Cessford.
Newton Farm Tours: Meet alpacas, cows, goats, miniature donkeys - and a micropig rehomed…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Charlotte Rixton author interview Picture shows; Charlotte Rixton aka Duckworth. na. Supplied by Head of Zeus. Image: Hannah Macgregor Date; 13/09/2022
Bestselling suspense author drew from her own 'passionate' first love for new novel
Pot with sliced colorful vegetables and cooking spoon on dark rustic table background with organic vegetarian ingredients and kitchen tools , top view. Healthy and clean food and eating concept.; Shutterstock ID 730621582; purchase_order: ; job: sponsored content; 3ff3274b-ce84-4ed6-97a4-c35cbe489a24
Food trends hold key to unlocking farming opportunities
Helena Bonham Carter as Nolly. Image: ITV.
Paul Whitelaw: Helena Bonham Carter excels in Nolly
Undated Handout Photo from Wednesday. Pictured: (L-R) Thing and Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. See PA Feature SHOWBIZ TV Wednesday. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/© Courtesy of Netflix 2022. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ TV Wednesday.
Wednesday, WitchTok and 'shiny thing syndrome' - how witchcraft has become a multi-billion-dollar business
Poet Don Paterson today.
Don Paterson, the poet from Kirkton looks back

Editor's Picks

Most Commented