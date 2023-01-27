King and Queen Consort light candles to remember horrors of the Holocaust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
King and Queen Consort light candles to remember horrors of the Holocaust

By Press Association
January 27 2023, 12.32pm Updated: January 28 2023, 12.09am
The King and the Queen Consort light a candle at Buckingham Palace to mark Holocaust Memorial Da (Victoria Jones/PA)
The King and the Queen Consort light a candle at Buckingham Palace to mark Holocaust Memorial Da (Victoria Jones/PA)

The King and Queen Consort have lit candles at Buckingham Palace to remember those who suffered “such horrors” during the Holocaust.

On Friday morning, Charles and Camilla met with Dr Martin Stern who was taken to Nazi concentration camps during the Second World War as a young boy.

They lit two candles in remembrance of victims of genocide to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

After doing so, the King said: “I hope this will be one way of trying to remember all those poor people who had to suffer such horrors for so many years- and still do.”

Dr Stern, who was born to a Jewish father and non-Jewish mother, survived the Westerbork transit camp in the Netherlands and the Theresienstadt ghetto in northern Bohemia (now in the Czech Republic) after being taken away by officers at the age of five.

His father died in a separate camp in 1945, and his mother died due to an infection during childbirth in 1942.

He told PA: “We talked about the importance of education about the Holocaust and about other genocides.

“The King was very insistent on inquiring about other genocides as well, and so was the Queen Consort.

Holocaust Memorial Day
The King and the Queen Consort meet with Holocaust survivor Dr Martin Stern and a survivor of the Darfur genocide, Amouna Adam (Victoria Jones/PA)

“So, the importance of education the importance of starting that education at an early age.”

Speaking about the lighting of the candles, he added: “That is immensely important. The perpetrators would like that we would just forget about it, move on to other things so they get on quietly with doing more of their horrific crimes.

“Lighting a candle publicly is a marker that makes it hard for tyrants and state criminals to perpetuate their mass crimes quietly.”

Charles and Camilla also met with Amouna Adam, from the persecuted Fur tribe, who survived genocide in Darfur in western Sudan, as well as representatives of the Holocaust Memorial Day trust.

Holocaust Memorial Day
The King speaks to Amouna Adam while the Queen Consort chats with Dr Martin Stern (Victoria Jones/PA)

They discussed ongoing work to ensure the lessons learned during genocides are not forgotten.

Laura Marks, chair of the Holocaust Memorial Day trust, said: “What the King was able to offer us, to share with us, was his interest in both in the Holocaust, but also, in the other genocides and the work that he’s doing.

“And he’s been the patron of the Holocaust Memorial Day trust for many, many years as Prince of Wales, and we were talking to him about how important that is for us as a charity because it adds so much credibility and so much weight when a charity has as a patron like that.”

She added: “The King is so powerful, so important in being able to bring attention, focus attention on the dangers of hate speech, hatred today and he was just magnificent on that one.”

Victims of the Holocaust are remembered each year on January 27 – the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp.

The day is also used to remember the millions killed in subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

2

