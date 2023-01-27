Kai Pearce-Paul confident Wigan have a squad that can overhaul St Helens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kai Pearce-Paul confident Wigan have a squad that can overhaul St Helens

By Press Association
January 27 2023, 1.21pm
Kai Pearce-Paul (centre) says he will not be distracted by his impending move Down Under (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Kai Pearce-Paul (centre) says he will not be distracted by his impending move Down Under (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Kai Pearce-Paul is convinced he can sign off from Super League in style by helping Wigan Warriors overhaul four-time defending champions St Helens when the new campaign kicks off next month.

The 21-year-old Londoner is set for his final year at the DW Stadium having signed a two-year deal with NRL giants Newcastle Knights which begins in 2024.

But Pearce-Paul insists there is no danger of being distracted on the back of an encouraging first season under head coach Matt Peet, which brought a first Challenge Cup triumph since 2013.

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves – Betfred Super League – St James’ Park
Kai Pearce-Paul believes Wigan can close the gap on St Helens next season (Richard Sellers/PA)

“I feel like with my future being settled I can put my full focus on the team and I’ve still got a year to make a big contribution,” Pearce-Paul told the PA news agency.

“There has been interest from the NRL before but I chose to spend more time with Wigan because it’s such a great club, but it was time to look to the future.

“It wasn’t about the money or the lifestyle, it was about making sure I would get an opportunity in my favoured position at a time when I feel like I should be approaching my peak.”

Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors – Betfred Challenge Cup – Final – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Matt Peet has made subtle changes to his Wigan Warriors squad (Mike Egerton/PA)

Peet has made subtle changes to his playing squad ahead of the new top-flight campaign, which begins with a trip to Hull KR on February 18.

Rising star Morgan Smithies has been entrusted with the club’s prestigious number 13 shirt following the departure of John Bateman Down Under.

Centres Toby King and Jake Wardle arrived from Warrington and Huddersfield respectively, while former academy player Ryan Hampshire has returned after a gap of seven years to add to the strength in depth.

Arguably most importantly, star full-back Bevan French resisted the lure of returning to Australia and signed a two-year contract extension against expectations, and Tommy Leuluai stepped into Peet’s coaching staff after retiring as a player at the end of the last campaign.

“We had a great year last year, Matty came in and changed the whole culture of the club and it worked,” added Pearce-Paul.

“We were unfortunate to get knocked out in the semi-finals but for Matty to achieve what he did in his debut coaching year proved that things were going in the right direction.

“The mentality is still the same, but we’ve got the great Tommy Leuluai in there now and the additions of Toby and Jake in an area in which we probably lacked last year.

“It’s not a drastic change, but I think we’ll be stronger. We’re a strong squad and we’ve got a great relationship. We want to play and fight for each other and we’re confident that will pay off on the pitch.”

The changes continued on Friday with Warriors announcing that former full-back Kris Radlinski has stepped up to become the club’s new chief executive after nine years as executive director.

