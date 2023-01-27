Shooter Jake Davison wanted to kill teenagers after ‘fat’ taunts, inquest told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shooter Jake Davison wanted to kill teenagers after ‘fat’ taunts, inquest told

By Press Association
January 27 2023, 2.30pm
Floral tributes left in Keyham in Plymouth, Devon, for Stephen Washington, after five people were killed by gunman Jake Davison in a firearms incident on Thursday evening. Picture date: Monday August 16, 2021.
Floral tributes left in Keyham in Plymouth, Devon, for Stephen Washington, after five people were killed by gunman Jake Davison in a firearms incident on Thursday evening. Picture date: Monday August 16, 2021.

Gunman Jake Davison was so angry he wanted to kill the two teenagers he had assaulted in an argument about being called fat, an inquest heard.

The 22-year-old had gone home and grabbed his pump-action shotgun following the incident in a park in which he had punched a boy and pushed a girl after another child called him fat.

Darren Wood, the partner of Davison’s mother Maxine, said Davison was “raging angry” and had begun loading the weapon until Mrs Davison calmed him down.

Jake Davison killed five people in Plymouth in August 2021 (PA)
Jake Davison killed five people in Plymouth in August 2021 (PA)

“He had come back from the park and they had been taking the piss out of him,” Mr Wood told the hearing in Exeter.

“You could see he was angry, and you could feel the anger coming out of him – he was raging angry.

“He came back and ran upstairs. Maxine went upstairs and I could hear him saying, ‘I’m going down there and kill them’.

“He said he was going to go back to the park and he went to his room to get his gun out the cupboard.

“I could hear something being loaded.

“Maxine was saying he couldn’t take that up the park and she said if he took it up the park he would be getting a jail sentence. She calmed him down.

“I was downstairs.”

He added: “I said to Maxine she should report it but at the end of the day she didn’t want me to report it – I wish I had.

“At the end of the day, he was an adult and had assaulted a minor and he should have been charged.”

Davison used a black pump-action Wetherby shotgun in the shootings (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)
Davison used a black pump-action Wetherby shotgun in the shootings (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

Davison later handed himself into the police after a public appeal was made issuing CCTV images of a suspect wanted for the September 2020, assaults.

“He was seen on camera doing it, so he had to admit it,” Mr Wood said.

The firearms certificate and weapon were later seized by police but in July the following year they were returned.

On August 12, 2021, the trainee crane operator killed five people, including his mother, in the Keyham area of Plymouth.

Mrs Davison, 51, was shot dead followed by Sophie Martyn, three, her father Lee Martyn, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66.

The court heard Mr Wood was in a relationship with Mrs Davison from July 2020 and lived with her in Biddick Drive between August and November 2020, before moving out.

He described the atmosphere in the house as “tense” and said there were regular arguments between Davison and his mother.

Referring to the gun, he said: “He had shown it to me on numerous occasions. It was like a toy to him. He looked after it, took it apart, cleaned it and put it back together.

Stephen Washington was killed as he walked his two dogs (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)
Stephen Washington was killed as he walked his two dogs (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

“She didn’t want him to have the gun. She was in fear of Jake all the time and didn’t want him to have the gun.”

Mr Wood told the jury he was arrested by police on June 20, 2021 ,and remanded into custody. He would speak to Mrs Davison daily on the phone from prison.

“On the day I was arrested by the police I stated to the police that Jake had a gun in the house and he would use it one day,” he said.

“Sometimes I used to ring up and there would be arguments in the background – there would be constant arguments in that house.”

Mr Wood recalled a phone call he had with Mrs Davison the day before the killings.

“When I rang up, she was having an argument with Jake and saying that for over a week she knew the argument was coming,” he said.

“Her sister Marlene had been up the day before and spoke with him because Jake had been threatening Maxine’s life.

“She was scared of Jake for the best part of her life. He treated her like a slave – it wasn’t the mother and son relationship.

“It was brutal some of the things I used to see.

“She didn’t want him to have the gun. She rang the police up trying to get the gun taken away and trying to get him to sell it.”

Mr Wood said Davison’s belongings had “taken over the house” with him having a bedroom, a computer room and had set up his gym equipment in the lounge.

He said he had seen Davison using steroids, would also drink 12 energy drinks a day and take supplements as part of his weight lifting regime.

“His hair was falling out and Maxine would say to him he needed to stop drinking them,” he said.

The inquest continues.

