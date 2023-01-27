Jay Leno breaks bones in motorcycle crash months after being burned in fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jay Leno breaks bones in motorcycle crash months after being burned in fire

By Press Association
January 27 2023, 3.58pm
Jay Leno (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)
Jay Leno (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

US comedian Jay Leno suffered broken bones when he was knocked off a motorcycle, two months after undergoing surgery for serious burns.

The former Tonight Show host told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he broke his collarbone and two ribs and cracked his kneecaps on January 17.

The November garage fire and January crash both stemmed from his passion for working on vintage vehicles.

In November he suffered burns on his face, hands and chest in a petrol fire while repairing the fuel line on a vintage car in a garage.

Last week, he was testing a 1940 motorcycle when he noticed the scent of leaking petrol, he told the Review-Journal’s John Katsilometes.

“So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it,” the 72-year-old said.

“So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late.”

He insisted he was OK and would even be working this weekend, adding that the intensity of the coverage of the November fire made him reluctant to say anything in the days since last week’s accident.

Leno took over NBC’s Tonight show when long-time host Johnny Carson retired in 1992.

He was succeeded by Conan O’Brien in 2009, but the show’s ratings dropped and NBC brought Leno back as host in 2010. He remained in the job until Jimmy Fallon took over in 2014.

Leno turned his love of cars into a CNBC series, Jay Leno’s Garage, and he hosts a revival of the game show You Bet Your Life.

He was in hospital for nine days after the fire but was back performing stand-up at a southern California club six days after his release, People magazine reported last year.

