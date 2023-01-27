More than 1,300 care concerns raised over trust fined £800,000 for baby death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

More than 1,300 care concerns raised over trust fined £800,000 for baby death

By Press Association
January 27 2023, 4.26pm
Donna Ockenden was previously chair of the Independent Review into Maternity Services at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (Jacob King/PA)
Donna Ockenden was previously chair of the Independent Review into Maternity Services at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (Jacob King/PA)

The chair of an independent review into an NHS trust’s maternity care has said that hundreds of families and staff members have raised concerns after it was fined £800,000 for care failures.

Donna Ockenden said more than 900 families and 400 staff members connected to the Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust had made contact since the review was first announced last September, and encouraged more to come forward.

Her comments come after the NUH trust was fined the record amount for failing to care for Sarah Andrews and her baby, Wynter, who died 23 minutes after being born at the Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC) on September 15 2019.

Discussing the case, which is included in her review, Ms Ockenden said: “I’ve had the privilege of meeting Sarah and Gary Andrews, and the issue for me is the heartbreak that that family has suffered as a result of the death of Wynter.

“Wynter should be here with her family, and her little brother, now, and she isn’t, and I think the suffering of that family is something that should be at the forefront of everyone’s mind.”

Ms Ockenden, who qualified as a midwife in 1991, is leading an experienced team of midwives, obstetricians and other specialists from across the country to investigate what improvements can be made at the trust and ensure they are enforced.

She has previously led a similar review into the deaths of babies and mothers at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, but in this review, she said only around 90 staff came forward to share concerns.

The review is encompassing all aspects of maternity care across the trust and she urged anyone who feels they may have been affected to come forward, with a dedicated initiative for staff being launched last October.

She said: “What we have put a call-out for is staff, current or former staff, who work within or around maternity services, those services that underpin a maternity service.”

Wynter Sophia Andrews death
Sarah and Gary Andrews said that Friday’s sentence ‘isn’t just for Wynter, but for all the other babies that have gone before and after her’ (Joe Giddens/PA)

She added: “I would encourage more staff to come forward, because along with family cases, the more staff that come forward, the more families we are able to include, the more robust our findings will be and the more relevant our findings will be, and the stronger our findings will be.

“I say to the families across Nottingham, if you believe that you should be part of our review, don’t hesitate, and contact us.

“It’s really, really important that people do come forward.”

The review will look at clinical reviews, local and national care guidelines, testimonies of staff and patients and results of internal inquiries and investigations previously carried out by the trust.

But she said she did not want expectant mothers to worry that their child was at risk and said women should always raise concerns with midwives and other medical professionals, pledging that any learning would be released on an ongoing basis.

She said: “The trust is working really hard on an ongoing basis at their maternity improvement plan, and what I want women to understand is that as we progress with our reviews, where we find learning we will be sharing that learning on an ongoing basis with the trust as ‘must-dos’.

“I don’t want women to worry and think that their baby is due in five months’ time but I will save up all my learning for 18 months.

“I promise we will not do that, we have already agreed that we will be providing the learning to the trust so that they can continually improve, month by month, and I hope that then reassures women that the improvement is ongoing.”

The NUH trust is currently rated as requiring improvement by the Care Quality Commission after its latest inspection in 2021.

The QMC was given the same rating last May, but its maternity unit was rated as inadequate, the lowest rating available.

After the sentencing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, where District Judge Grace Leong said there were “systematic failures” in the care of both Wynter and Mrs Andrews, Anthony May, chief executive of the NUH trust, said: “I am truly sorry for the pain and grief that we caused Mr and Mrs Andrews due to failings in the maternity care we provided.

“These were serious failings that led to the worst possible outcome and we let them down at what should have been a joyous time in their lives.

“I want to pay tribute to Mr and Mrs Andrews, who have shown incredible courage during this process despite the fact that it has brought additional pain and suffering.

“On Wednesday we pleaded guilty and accepted responsibility for the findings of the CQC and today we accept, in full, the sentence of the court.

“While words will never be enough, I can assure our communities that staff across NUH are committed to providing good quality care every day and we are working hard to make the necessary improvements, including engaging fully and openly with Donna Ockenden and her team on their ongoing independent review into our maternity services.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Farah Al-Nuaimi appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jealous wife tried to set fire to husband in Dundee flat
2
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival
3
There was a party atmosphere at the Radio 1 Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
When crowds descended on Dundee’s Camperdown Park in 2006 for Radio 1’s Big Weekend
4
Dundee striker Zak Rudden.
St Johnstone closing in on signing of Dundee striker Zak Rudden, with player keen…
5
Spark (right) with partner Kayley, daughter Myla and business partner John Souttar outside their Maison Dieu business. Image: DC Thomson/Gareth Jennings.
Former Dundee United duo’s cup success with Angus coffee business
6
Bell Baxter bullying victim Kaylynn Donald at home.
Fife schoolgirl Kaylynn, 12, speaks out after sickening bus assault on her caught on…
2
7
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
8
Councillor Sean Dillon with Pittenweem resident Laura Marr and other locals. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Pittenweem councillor’s great-gran ‘would be spinning in grave’ as dilapidated playpark torn down
9
Police in Dundee.
Dundee shopper ‘threatened with knife’ by gang of women demanding he buy things for…
6
10
Joules store in Bell St, St Andrews, will close on Saturday. Image: Google Maps.
Joules: Shock as Perth and St Andrews stores to close
6

More from The Courier

Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach
New Dundee loanee Ryan Clampin in action for Colchester United. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee snap up left-back on loan from Colchester United
St Johnstone's Stevie May. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Stevie May signs new deal through to 2025 and aims to…
CR0040794, Cheryl Peebles, Ladybank. Kaylynn Donald, 12, speaking out about suffering bullying at Bell Baxter High School. I need a picture of Kaylynn on her own, and one with her mum Vicky (one for featured image). Picture shows; l to r - Kaylynn (12) and her mum, Vicky Donald, Monks Moss, Ladybank, 24th January 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife schoolgirl praised for speaking out after bus assault
Josh Edwards this week signed a new contract at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Josh Edwards on how he discovered long throw and best darts players in Dunfermline…
Ian Murray will take Raith Rovers to Dens Park next month for the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final. Images: SNS.
Ian Murray says SPFL Trust Trophy draw 'hasn't been kind' to Raith Rovers as…
Donna Ockenden was previously chair of the Independent Review into Maternity Services at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (Jacob King/PA)
Friday court round-up — Tomahawk shop raid and audiobook pile-up
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
Brodie Dair celebrates scoring the winning goal. Image: PPA.
3 stars of St Johnstone-Dundee United Youth Cup tie as Callum Hendry-style striker shines…
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell
VIDEO: Dick Campbell insists Arbroath are ready to 'battle in the trenches' to secure…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented