Holocaust survivor warns of ‘plague’ of antisemitism in UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Holocaust survivor warns of ‘plague’ of antisemitism in UK

By Press Association
January 27 2023, 6.21pm
Dr Martin Stern, a survivor of the Holocaust, holds a candle at Piccadilly Circus (James Manning/PA)
Dr Martin Stern, a survivor of the Holocaust, holds a candle at Piccadilly Circus (James Manning/PA)

A Holocaust survivor warned against the rise of antisemitism in the UK as he attended a memorial at Piccadilly Circus in London.

Candles were lit across the UK at 4pm on Friday in remembrance of victims of the Holocaust and other genocides.

Thirty artworks by young people of someone affected by the Holocaust, genocide, or identity-based persecution were projected onto the digital billboard overlooking the Eros fountain in Piccadilly Circus.

The artworks were selected by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust through its (Extra)Ordinary Portraits competition.

Dr Martin Stern
Dr Martin Stern, a survivor of the Holocaust (James Manning/PA)

Pictures taken of genocide survivors by the photographer Rankin were also displayed.

A crowd, including survivors, gathered to pay their respects.

Holocaust survivor Dr Martin Stern, 84, arrived in the UK in 1950, living with relatives in Manchester.

He survived the Westerbork transit camp in the Netherlands and the Theresienstadt ghetto in northern Bohemia (now in the Czech Republic) after being taken away by officers at the age of five.

Dr Stern warned against a “plague” of antisemitism in the UK.

“There is a plague of it, and it is very sinister, because without centuries of antisemitism, Nazism and the Holocaust would not have occurred,” he told the PA news agency.

“And the danger is that we are leading to a similar catastrophe.

“Remember, the extremists, the populists, claim there is one problem you need to sort out and everything will be wonderful.

“They claim to have a simple answer, and the answer is to kill the Jews and get rid of the Jews.

“In reality they killed opponents, gypsies, Jehovah’s Witnesses, people who were homosexual, people who were disabled in some way, and people for the sin of being Polish. They did not just kill Jews.”

He said he was “very grateful” for his British citizenship.

“Britain gave me a nationality at the age of 16,” he said.

“I didn’t have Dutch nationality even though I was born there.

“I am very grateful to be a British citizen, and I went to a wonderful school – Manchester Grammar School – and an amazing university – Oxford university – where I was trained in physiology and medicine.

“I had the most wonderful education, which still stands to me after I have retired from medicine.”

Holocaust survivor John Hajdu, 85, also attended the memorial.

He said he fled Hungary as a child during the war, moving first to Austria, and then the UK.

Asked if he had noticed a rise in antisemitism in recent years, he warned that there are more than 2,000 antisemitic events in the UK every year.

“When I talk to schools, as I do regularly, I mention that there are over 2,000 antisemitic events in this country alone,” he said.

“The antisemitic problem we have all of the time, not just in this country but all over the world.

“That is why I talk to as many people as possible to make sure that people understand that what I went through should never happen again.”

The theme of this year’s memorial is “ordinary people”.

People holding memorial candles at Piccadilly Circus
People holding memorial candles at Piccadilly Circus (James Manning/PA)

Mr Hajdu told of how an “ordinary man” hid him from the Nazis in Budapest when he was a child.

“When I was in the yellow star house, my mother was taken away to the concentration camp,” he said.

“I was hidden in the cupboard by a non-Jewish man, an ordinary man.

“If I had not been in that cupboard I would not be here today.”

TV presenter Robert Rinder lit a candle at the memorial.

He said that he was “aware” of a rise in antisemitism in the UK.

“I live in reaching distance of Orthodox Jewish communities,” he said.

Robert Rinder at Piccadilly Circus
Robert Rinder at Piccadilly Circus (James Manning/PA)

“My nephews go to school everyday behind barbed wire.

“I think and reflect about that. At the same time, I know for sure that communities up and down the country are inclusive of Jewish communities.

“They don’t want to see prejudice of any kind, be it Islamophobia, homophobia, bullying or the undermining of any minority community.”

He sent a message to the young people of Britain, asking them to “be a light in the world”.

“Be courageous, be a light in the world,” he said.

“Young people, whoever you are, Maya Angelou said you can’t practice any of the virtues consistently without courage.

“Have that courage to go into the world and stand up against hate in all of its forms, and never tolerate it.”

Victims of the Holocaust are remembered each year on January 27 – the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp.

The day is also used to remember the millions killed in subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Farah Al-Nuaimi appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jealous wife tried to set fire to husband in Dundee flat
2
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival
3
There was a party atmosphere at the Radio 1 Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
When crowds descended on Dundee’s Camperdown Park in 2006 for Radio 1’s Big Weekend
4
Dundee striker Zak Rudden.
St Johnstone closing in on signing of Dundee striker Zak Rudden, with player keen…
5
Spark (right) with partner Kayley, daughter Myla and business partner John Souttar outside their Maison Dieu business. Image: DC Thomson/Gareth Jennings.
Former Dundee United duo’s cup success with Angus coffee business
6
Bell Baxter bullying victim Kaylynn Donald at home.
Fife schoolgirl Kaylynn, 12, speaks out after sickening bus assault on her caught on…
2
7
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
8
Councillor Sean Dillon with Pittenweem resident Laura Marr and other locals. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Pittenweem councillor’s great-gran ‘would be spinning in grave’ as dilapidated playpark torn down
9
Police in Dundee.
Dundee shopper ‘threatened with knife’ by gang of women demanding he buy things for…
6
10
Joules store in Bell St, St Andrews, will close on Saturday. Image: Google Maps.
Joules: Shock as Perth and St Andrews stores to close
6

More from The Courier

Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach
New Dundee loanee Ryan Clampin in action for Colchester United. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee snap up left-back on loan from Colchester United
St Johnstone's Stevie May. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Stevie May signs new deal through to 2025 and aims to…
CR0040794, Cheryl Peebles, Ladybank. Kaylynn Donald, 12, speaking out about suffering bullying at Bell Baxter High School. I need a picture of Kaylynn on her own, and one with her mum Vicky (one for featured image). Picture shows; l to r - Kaylynn (12) and her mum, Vicky Donald, Monks Moss, Ladybank, 24th January 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife schoolgirl praised for speaking out after bus assault
Josh Edwards this week signed a new contract at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Josh Edwards on how he discovered long throw and best darts players in Dunfermline…
Ian Murray will take Raith Rovers to Dens Park next month for the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final. Images: SNS.
Ian Murray says SPFL Trust Trophy draw 'hasn't been kind' to Raith Rovers as…
Dr Martin Stern, a survivor of the Holocaust, holds a candle at Piccadilly Circus (James Manning/PA)
Friday court round-up — Tomahawk shop raid and audiobook pile-up
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
Brodie Dair celebrates scoring the winning goal. Image: PPA.
3 stars of St Johnstone-Dundee United Youth Cup tie as Callum Hendry-style striker shines…
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell
VIDEO: Dick Campbell insists Arbroath are ready to 'battle in the trenches' to secure…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented