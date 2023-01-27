Video shows struggle for hammer during attack on Paul Pelosi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Video shows struggle for hammer during attack on Paul Pelosi

By Press Association
January 27 2023, 7.29pm
In this image taken from San Francisco Police Department body-camera video, Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, fights for control of a hammer with his assailant during a brutal attack in the couple’s San Francisco home on Oct. 28, 2022. The body-camera footage shows the suspect David DePape wrest the tool from the 82-year-old Pelosi and lunge toward him the hammer over his head. The blow to Pelosi occurs out of view and the officers — one of them cursing — rush into the house and jump on DePape. (San Francisco Police Department via AP)
Publicly released video shows the husband of former US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting with an attacker for control of a hammer moments before he was struck during a brutal attack in the couple’s home last year.

Police bodycam footage shows suspect David DePape wrest the tool from 82-year-old Paul Pelosi and lunge towards him with the hammer over his head at the property in San Francisco.

The blow occurs out of view of the camera and the officers — one of them cursing — rush into the house and jump on DePape.

Mr Pelosi, apparently unconscious, can be seen lying face down on the floor in his pyjama top and underwear. Officials later said he woke up in a pool of his own blood.

Pelosi Husband Attacked
Video of Paul Pelosi fighting for control of a hammer with David DePape (San Francisco Police Department/AP)

The release of the video came after news agencies including the Associated Press sought access to the evidence that prosecutors played in open court last month. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office had refused to make the exhibits available to journalists.

A state court judge on Wednesday ruled there was no reason to keep the video secret.

The evidence includes portions of Mr Pelosi’s 911 call on October 28, as well as video images from Capitol Police surveillance cameras, a body camera worn by one of the two police officers who arrived at the house and a nearly 18-minute audio recording from DePape’s interview with police.

The Capitol Police video shows DePape walk up to a glass door, leave and then return wearing a large backpack and carrying two other bags. He sets all the items down and pulls out a hammer, pausing to put on gloves, and uses it to smash the door glass so he could step through an opening.

DePape has pleaded not guilty in ongoing state and federal cases. He is being held in jail without bail on charges including attempted murder, elder abuse and assaulting an immediate family member of a federal official.

Members of Congress have faced a sharp rise in threats in the two years since the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6 2021.

Pelosi Husband Attacked
Surveillance video shows David DePape standing outside the home of Nancy and Paul Pelosi (United States Capitol Police/AP)

Mr Pelosi was asleep at the couple’s home when DePape allegedly broke in. Ms Pelosi was in Washington at the time and under the protection of her security detail, which does not extend to family members.

Her husband of nearly 60 years underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands. He has since appeared in public wearing a hat and a glove that covered his wounds.

Ms Pelosi on Thursday told reporters her husband’s well-being was paramount and she did not know if she would view the video once it was released.

“I don’t even know if I will see that,” she said. “I mean, it would be a very hard thing to see an assault on my husband’s life, but I don’t know.”

San Francisco Officer Kolby Wilmes’ bodycam video begins with officers approaching the brick home and knocking on the door. It takes about 20 seconds for the door to open and during that time, the officers discuss whether they have the right house.

When the door opens, Mr Pelosi says: “Hi, guys, how are you?”

Pelosi Husband Assaulted
David DePape (Michael Short/San Francisco Chronicle/AP)

Both men are facing the officers at the door. Initially, the hammer is in the shadows and it takes about five seconds before a torch shows DePape holding the handle with his right hand and with his left hand clutching Mr Pelosi’s right hand, which is gripping the hammer head. The struggle is not apparent in the first few seconds.

“What’s going on, man?” the officer asks.

“Everything’s good,” DePape replies.

“Drop the hammer,” the officer says.

DePape says no and begins to pull it from Mr Pelosi, who says: “Hey, hey.”

DePape wins control of the hammer and winds up with his right and delivers a vicious overhand blow as Mr Pelosi disappears out of view and officers rush in.

The officers called for back-up as they struggled with DePape and Mr Pelosi was lying on the ground.

In an interview with San Francisco Police Lieutenant Carla Hurley after he was taken into custody, DePape said he did not regret the attack even though it was not Ms Pelosi, his intended target.

DePape told Lt Hurley he was going after Ms Pelosi for lying to the American public and that he planned to hold her hostage for her crimes. He believed the discredited conspiracy that Democrats stole the 2020 election from Donald Trump.

