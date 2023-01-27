Pence accepts ‘full responsibility’ over classified documents found at his home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pence accepts ‘full responsibility’ over classified documents found at his home

By Press Association
January 27 2023, 8.43pm Updated: January 27 2023, 8.59pm
Mike Pence (Peter Summers/PA)
Mike Pence (Peter Summers/PA)

Former vice president Mike Pence has said he takes “full responsibility” after classified documents were found at his Indiana home.

In his first public comments since the discovery, Mr Pence said he had not been aware that the documents were in his residence but his lack of knowledge was not an excuse.

“Let me be clear about something: those classified documents should not have been in my personal residence,” he said at Florida International University, where he was talking about the economy and promoting his new book, So Help Me God.

“Mistakes were made,” he added.

The discovery made public by Mr Pence’s team earlier this week marked the latest in a string of recoveries of sensitive papers from the homes of current and former top US officials.

Classified Documents Unsafe Secrets
Documents seized during the August 8 search by the FBI of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate (Department of Justice/AP)

The Department of Justice was already investigating the discovery of classified documents in former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and at President Joe Biden’s home in Delaware and his former Washington office.

The announcement of the documents in Mr Pence’s possession came five months after he told the Associated Press that he did not take classified documents with him when he left the vice presidency.

“No, not to my knowledge,” he said when asked if he had retained any such information.

The comment — which would typically be unremarkable for a former vice president — was notable at the time given that FBI agents had seized classified and top secret information from his former boss’s Florida estate on August 8 while investigating potential violations of federal laws.

Mr Trump claimed the documents seized by agents were “all declassified”.

Mr Pence said he decided to undertake the search of his home “out of an abundance of caution” after recent disclosures by Mr Biden’s team that documents were found at his former office and in his Delaware home.

“I take full responsibility” over the documents discovered in Indiana, Mr Pence said on Friday, adding that he had directed his counsel to work with the National Archives, Department of Justice and Congress and fully co-operate in any investigation.

The former vice president said national security depends on the proper handling of classified documents, but he hopes people realise that he acted swiftly to correct the error.

“We acted above politics and put national interests first,” he said.

