On this day in 2009 – Colin Montgomerie appointed Europe’s Ryder Cup captain

By Press Association
January 28 2023, 6.02am
Colin Montgomerie was named captain of the Europe team for the 2010 Ryder Cup (David Davies/PA)
Colin Montgomerie was named captain of the Europe team for the 2010 Ryder Cup (David Davies/PA)

Colin Montgomerie was appointed captain of the 2010 Europe Ryder Cup team on this day in 2009.

The then-45-year-old made eight playing appearances in the competition, making his debut in 1991.

The Scot was unbeaten in singles competition throughout his time playing in the Ryder Cup and his total of 23½ points (20–9–7) is ranked fourth on Europe’s all-time list behind Sergio Garcia (25½), Sir Nick Faldo (25) and Bernhard Langer (24).

Golf – 2010 Ryder Cup Press Conference – Gleneagles
Colin Montgomerie captained Europe to victory in the 2010 Ryder Cup (Lynne Cameron/PA)

On his appointment in 2009, Montgomerie said: “This is obviously one of my proudest moments.

“It just seems the time is right for me to take the helm here and be captain.

“It is a huge responsibility having lost the last Ryder Cup.

“It is important we do everything we can to claim back the Ryder Cup in 2010.”

Montgomerie went on to choose Garcia, Darren Clarke, Paul McGinley, Jose Maria Olazabal and Thomas Bjorn as his vice-captains and confirmed he would not play during his time as a captain.

A young Rory McIlroy made his Ryder Cup debut under Montgomerie, while Edoardo Molinari, Francesco Molinari, Martin Kaymer, Peter Hanson and Ross Fisher also made appearances.

The United States side was captained by Corey Pavin and included the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jim Furyk, Stewart Cink and Zach Johnson, who were all major champions. Future Masters champions Bubba Watson and Dustin Johnson were also named.

Golf – Ryder Cup Press Conference – Celtic Manor
Corey Pavin (left) was captain of the USA team at the 2010 Ryder Cup (David Davies/PA)

Europe led by 9½-6½ heading into the final singles session, which was delayed until the Monday because of the heavy rain which took place on the opening day at Celtic Manor.

Team USA battled back on the final day but Graeme McDowell clinched victory for the Europeans on the 17th green by coming out on top against Hunter Mahan.

Montgomerie captained Europe to a 14½-13½ victory, which was their sixth in eight contests and their fourth consecutive win on home soil.

