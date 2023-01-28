Political leaders gather for funeral of the parents of Alex Easton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Political leaders gather for funeral of the parents of Alex Easton

By Press Association
January 28 2023, 12.25pm
The coffins of Alex and Ann Easton arrive for the Service of Thanksgiving at Bangor Abbey (Brian Lawless/PA)
The coffins of Alex and Ann Easton arrive for the Service of Thanksgiving at Bangor Abbey (Brian Lawless/PA)

Political leaders, including Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Michelle O’Neill, gathered for the funeral of the parents of Northern Ireland Assembly member Alex Easton in Co Down.

Mr Easton’s mother and father died following a fire at a property in the Dellmount Park area of Bangor, on Monday morning.

Alec and Ann Easton, who were aged in their 80s, were treated for their injuries but both died at the scene.

Speaking at a service of thanksgiving in Bangor Abbey, Alex Easton said the emergency services would always have a place in the hearts of his family for their efforts in trying to save his parents.

Alex and Ann Easton funeral
Stormont Assembly member Alex Easton at the service of thanksgiving at Bangor Abbey (Brian Lawless/PA)

A number of politicians, including North Down MP Stephen Farry, the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, Alex Maskey, and TUV leader Jim Allister also attended the funeral service.

Several members of the DUP, of which Alex Easton was formerly a member, were in the congregation.

The two wooden coffins were side by side at the front of the church for the funeral.

Opening the service, the rector of Bangor Abbey Canon Ronnie Nesbitt welcomed those who had attended the funeral.

Alex and Ann Easton funeral
The Order of Service for the Service of Thanksgiving at Bangor Abbey (Brian Lawless/PA)

He said: “For their family, especially for Chris, Lorraine and Alex, it has been a grievous loss indeed but one that is perhaps made a little bit more bearable by your presence here today and the many expressions of love and care they have been receiving over these past days.”

Before reading a prayer, Alex Easton expressed words of thanks for those who had tried to save his parents.

He said: “I want to say thank you to the emergency services, the PSNI, the fire service, for all they did.

“You will forever be in our hearts for what you tried to do for us.

“I want to say thank you to my mum and dad’s carers. I know it wasn’t always easy for you.

“I want to say thank you to everybody who sent me and my family such kind messages.”

Canon Christopher Easton, the rector of Armoy, delivered a reflection on the lives of his mother and father.

He said: “This is not at all how I ever imagined this day would be.

“Mum and dad met and married in their late teens and they were together ever after that.

“Dad had been sent from his father from South Africa, where he was born, to Belfast to Harland and Wolff on an apprenticeship as an engineer.

“Mum worked in the Ulster Bank in Belfast and they met quite literally over the counter in the bank.

“It wasn’t long before they fell in love and they began a journey which was long and eventful together and has just ended.

“Or perhaps, I would prefer to say, this chapter has ended and another has begun for them because they were believers in Jesus.”

Hymns played at the service were The Lord’s My Shepherd, Amazing Grace and In Christ Alone.

