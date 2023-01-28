What should passengers do after Flybe ceases trading?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What should passengers do after Flybe ceases trading?

By Press Association
January 28 2023, 12.27pm
Flybe planes (Nick Potts/PA)
Flybe planes (Nick Potts/PA)

Regional carrier Flybe has ceased trading and all scheduled flights have been cancelled.

What does this mean for travellers?

How many people are affected?

Flybe was scheduled to serve 17 destinations across the UK and Europe in 2023, according to aviation data firm Cirium.

The airline operated seven daily flights at Heathrow, Britain’s busiest airport, to Amsterdam, Belfast, Newcastle and Newquay

Next week Flybe was scheduled to operate 292 flights, equating to over 22,700 seats.

Flybe ceases trading
Flights have cancelled (Peter Byrne/PA)

What should I do?

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) made the announcement the company had gone into administration and urged those with booked Flybe flights not to travel to airports.

It urged ticket-holders to instead check its website for the latest information.

What if I booked with a credit card?

If booked directly with Flybe and paid by credit card passengers may be protected under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act 1974 and should contact their card issuer for further information

Those who booked tickets costing more than £100 will be able to claim from their credit card provider.

What if I booked with a debit card or ticket under £100?

If the tickets were under £100 or booked with a debit card, passengers can try to use chargeback from their bank or card provider.

I have travel insurance, what should I do?

Passengers should check if their policy includes Scheduled Airline Failure Insurance (SAFI) cover.

If travel insurance includes cover, customers should contact their insurer

What is SAFI?

A policy may simply cover the cost of the original tickets purchased or any unused portion, or the additional cost of purchasing new flights, such as new tickets for travel back to the UK.

They type of protection provided may vary depending on the type of policy taken out.

What if I booked through a third party?

If a passenger did not book directly with Flybe and purchased their tickets through a third party, they should contact their booking or travel agent in the first instance.

They may have provided SAFI as part of the booking.

Can the Government step in?

According to Which?, “very few” passengers flying Flybe will be on Atol protected packages so the government is unlikely to step in and repatriate those abroad or provide refunds.

What is the Atol scheme?

Atol provides protection to holidaymakers when travel firms collapse.

What protection does it offer?

If a business collapses while you are on holiday, the scheme will make sure you can finish your holiday and return home.

Customers who have not yet left home will be given a refund or replacement holiday.

