Violence against women scourge on society, Natalie McNally’s brother tells rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Violence against women scourge on society, Natalie McNally’s brother tells rally

By Press Association
January 28 2023, 4.05pm
People at a vigil at Lurgan Park in Lurgan, Co Armagh in memory of murder victim Natalie McNally and opposing violence against women (Brian Lawless/PA)
People at a vigil at Lurgan Park in Lurgan, Co Armagh in memory of murder victim Natalie McNally and opposing violence against women (Brian Lawless/PA)

Violence against women and girls is a scourge on society, the brother of murder victim Natalie McNally has told a rally in her memory.

More than 1,000 people attended the vigil in Lurgan Park in Co Armagh, which also called for an end to all violence against females.

Ms McNally, who was 32 and 15 weeks pregnant, was fatally stabbed on December 18 in her home in Silverwood Green in the Co Armagh town.

Despite a number of police appeals and several arrests, nobody has yet been charged over her death.

Natalie McNally vigil
Ms McNally’s mother Bernie and father Noel at a vigil at Lurgan Park in Lurgan (Brian Lawless/PA)

Police have so far carried out hundreds of house-to-house inquiries and seized more than 4,000 hours of CCTV footage.

The rally was organised by the National Women’s Council (NWC) and was attended by Natalie’s parents Noel and Bernie and her brothers Brendan, Niall and Declan.

A number of politicians were in attendance, including Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill.

Many of those in attendance carried placards reading: “Justice for Natalie”, and: “She was only at home”, while a number wore pink or blue items of clothing in memory of the mother-to-be.

Brendan McNally told the rally that his sister was an inspiration to other women.

He said: “Natalie was a remarkable person. From the age of three she lived with type one diabetes.

“However, it remains a testament to her character that she was never restrained in what she wanted to achieve in life.

“She was delighted to be becoming a mother for the first time. For any young person living with diabetes in Northern Ireland, Natalie is an ideal inspiration.”

Natalie McNally vigil
The march also called for an end to violence against women (Brian Lawless/PA)

He added: “Violence against women and girls is one of the great scourges of our society.

“This is no basis for a shared future.

“The time has long come for us to recognise that we cannot rest until the perpetual assaults against women are ended for good.”

Another brother, Declan McNally, then introduced a video montage showing excerpts from Ms NcNally’s life.

Natalie McNally vigil
Murder victim Natalie McNally’s brothers Declan (left) and Brendan (right) along with their cousin Jane at the vigil at Lurgan Park (Brian Lawless/PA)

He said: “This video is a montage of memories of Natalie and this was put together by Natalie’s loving partner.

“Please keep Natalie’s partner in your thoughts and prayers.

“This is how we want Natalie to be remembered: A beautiful, fun-loving person.”

Ms McNally’s parents told the PA news agency that they were hopeful the rally would prick the conscience of someone who has information about their daughter’s murder.

Bernie McNally said: “We want Natalie’s memory to go forward and to be remembered, and to remember all the women who have died.

“She was a living her best life, that is what we want to remember in all this grief and sadness.”

Natalie McNally vigil
The rally saw Ms McNally remembered (Brian Lawless/PA)

Noel McNally said: “It is very frustrating but we know the police are doing everything.

“They are throwing everything they have. We have every confidence they will catch this person.”

Rachel Coyle, head of campaigns and mobilisation at the National Women’s Council, said the rally was an opportunity for society to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the McNally family.

He said: “We are in awe of their determination to find justice.

“More than that, Natalie is the 16th woman who was murdered in similar circumstances last year.

“That is why we are here to continue to campaign for an end to violence against women.

“I live here in Lurgan. Women are afraid that this person has not been caught. This is a reality for women.”

The rally came as police renewed their appeal to find Ms McNally’s killer.

Senior investigating officer detective chief inspector Neil McGuinness said: “We are continuing to investigate the horrific murder of Natalie, who was 15 weeks pregnant.

“We are committed to finding answers for Natalie’s heartbroken family.

“It is shocking that the mother-to-be was brutally murdered in her own home, which should have been a place of safety for her.

“I would like to pay tribute to the continued fortitude of Natalie’s family and thank them for all they are doing to support our investigation.

“The deaths of Natalie and her unborn baby have caused them unimaginable heartache.

“Not only are they trying to come to terms with the death of their only daughter and sister, they are also grieving the loss of Natalie’s baby boy, who they have named Dean.

“Natalie’s killer robbed all of them of meeting Dean and watching him grow up as part of their loving family.

“I would also like to thank the community of Lurgan and beyond for their support and for all the information people have brought to police. Please keep it coming.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2
2
Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach
3
Callaghan (left) and Johnston leave court on a previous appearance.
Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault
4
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
5
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
6
CR0040890, Ben MacDonald, Dundee. Taylor MacKenzie and her parents [11:07] Ben MacDonald So I put up an article a couple of days ago about how her parents set up a Gofundme page in order to raise money to get her to this summer's Special Olympics. Since the article went out they've been able to raise more than enough money for her place with one company meeting the target with a one-off donation.Taylor pictured with some of her medals alongside mum Lisa and dad Richard Friday 27th January, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer’s Special Olympics dream comes…
7
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
8
Alan Pirie proudly showing off his World Championship Scotch Pie Award. Image: Ron Cathro
Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world’s best pie recipe to
9
The Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge on a return to St Andrews in 2021. Image: Shutterstock
The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV…
10
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
5

More from The Courier

To go with story by Matteo Bell. A bus stop has been damaged following a crash on Kings Cross Road Picture shows; A crashed car on Kings Cross Road. Kings Cross Road, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 28/01/2023
Dundee street closed temporarily after car crashes into bus shelter
Dallfield Court, Dundee.
Police probe 'unexplained' death of man, 47, at Dundee multi
Firefighters using a height appliance on Smith Street, Kinross. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Firefighters battling blaze at Kinross home
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole Hamilton has called for Barry Martin to be given the Georges Cross Picture shows; Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole Hamilton and Fife firefighter Barry Martin. Edinburgh, Lothian. Supplied by PA and SFRS Date; 28/01/2023
Scottish Lib Dem leader calls for Fife firefighter who died after battling Jenners blaze…
Novelist David Profumo and Hollwood actor Burn Gorman at the official opening of salmon fishing season 2023. Picture: Steve MacDougall.
Hunger Games actor Burn Gorman and novelist David Profumo on fishing the Tay, beatboxing,…
The glasshouse at Craigtoun Park grew exotic plants like Bird of Paradise.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Plants bring back memories too
Courier Farming. Pic shows; a tractor ploughing fields at Laurencekirk. Thursday, 19th September, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Nancy Nicolson: Farmers have lots to be positive about
A department store is a place of comfort and quiet opulence.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores
Louise Nicoll introduces Gayle to some of the breeding cattle at Newton of Fothringham Farm, Inverarity. Picture: KIm Cessford.
Newton Farm Tours: Meet alpacas, cows, goats, miniature donkeys - and a micropig rehomed…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Charlotte Rixton author interview Picture shows; Charlotte Rixton aka Duckworth. na. Supplied by Head of Zeus. Image: Hannah Macgregor Date; 13/09/2022
Bestselling suspense author drew from her own 'passionate' first love for new novel

Editor's Picks

Most Commented