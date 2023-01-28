Tom Cairney equaliser earns replay for Fulham in FA Cup clash with Sunderland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Tom Cairney equaliser earns replay for Fulham in FA Cup clash with Sunderland

By Press Association
January 28 2023, 5.15pm
Tom Cairney celebrates his equaliser for Fulham (John Walton/PA)
Tom Cairney celebrates his equaliser for Fulham (John Walton/PA)

Fulham and Sunderland could not be separated in their FA Cup fourth round clash at Craven Cottage with Tom Cairney’s equaliser securing a 1-1 draw for the hosts.

Sunderland took the lead in the sixth minute when Jack Clarke capitalised on a defensive error to fire his side in front.

The early blow seemed to spark Fulham into life although they had to be patient, with a number of chances scuppered before Cairney cleverly created space in the box and hit a low shot into the back of the net to level matters in the 61st minute.

While neither side will have wanted to add to their already congested fixture schedule, they will now have to face each other again to decide which team will progress to the fifth round of the competition.

Fulham started the game on the front foot as they looked to return to winning ways following successive 1-0 defeats to Tottenham and Newcastle.

Manager Marco Silva made seven changes to his starting XI, but it was Sunderland who took an early lead.

Clarke capitalised on a mistake from Issa Diop, taking the ball off the Fulham defender before running in on goal and slotting past Marek Rodak.

Fulham almost equalised in the 14th minute but Tosin Adarabioyo’s header from an Andreas Pereira cross bounced into the ground and over goalkeeper Anthony Patterson and the crossbar.

Ross Stewart was then carried off the field on a stretcher with what appeared to be an ankle problem, forcing Sunderland into their first substitution of the game and denying him the chance of adding to his tally of 10 goals in 13 games this season.

Fulham had another good chance on the stroke of half time from a quick run down the left wing from Manor Solomon, who pulled the ball back to Pereira but his shot was expertly blocked on the line by Daniel Ballard.

Harry Wilson also had an opportunity for the hosts when he was picked out by Cairney on the right hand side, cutting inside to create space to shoot and forcing Patterson into a good save.

Patterson denied Wilson again minutes later when he came off his line to close the angle for the Fulham winger.

Sunderland almost doubled their lead when they caught Fulham on the break, with Patrick Roberts winning the ball, running through most of the home side’s half before taking a shot, which was just wide of Rodak’s goal.

However, Fulham eventually levelled from a clever piece of individual skill from Cairney just after the hour mark.

The midfielder was picked out by Layvin Kurzawa in the box but still had a lot of work to do, weaving his way past two defenders to create space before firing past Patterson.

Silva brought on Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian in an attempt to force a finish, and Fulham’s leading goalscorer did send a header straight at Patterson from a Kenny Tete cross.

Sunderland thought they had scored the winner when 15-year-old Christopher Rigg had the ball in the back of the net in the 90th minute, but the goal was rightly ruled out for offside to ensure a replay will be needed at the Stadium of Light.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2
2
Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach
3
Callaghan (left) and Johnston leave court on a previous appearance.
Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault
4
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
5
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
6
CR0040890, Ben MacDonald, Dundee. Taylor MacKenzie and her parents [11:07] Ben MacDonald So I put up an article a couple of days ago about how her parents set up a Gofundme page in order to raise money to get her to this summer's Special Olympics. Since the article went out they've been able to raise more than enough money for her place with one company meeting the target with a one-off donation.Taylor pictured with some of her medals alongside mum Lisa and dad Richard Friday 27th January, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer’s Special Olympics dream comes…
7
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
8
Alan Pirie proudly showing off his World Championship Scotch Pie Award. Image: Ron Cathro
Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world’s best pie recipe to
9
The Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge on a return to St Andrews in 2021. Image: Shutterstock
The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV…
10
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
5

More from The Courier

The St Johnstone players were furious that Ryan Jack wasn't sent off. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Talking points, star man and player ratings from loss to Rangers…
Alex Jakubiak celebrates with Dundee fans after making it 2-0. Image: SNS.
Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dark Blues seal emphatic…
Dunfermline took on Clyde at the ZLX Stadium.
Clyde v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars drop…
Arbroath faced Morton in Greenock. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and ratings as Michael McKenna stunner earns Angus men vital…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A bus stop has been damaged following a crash on Kings Cross Road Picture shows; A crashed car on Kings Cross Road. Kings Cross Road, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 28/01/2023
Dundee street closed temporarily after car crashes into bus shelter
Dallfield Court, Dundee.
Police probe 'unexplained' death of man, 47, at Dundee multi
Firefighters using a height appliance on Smith Street, Kinross. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Firefighters battling blaze at Kinross home
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole Hamilton has called for Barry Martin to be given the Georges Cross Picture shows; Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole Hamilton and Fife firefighter Barry Martin. Edinburgh, Lothian. Supplied by PA and SFRS Date; 28/01/2023
Scottish Lib Dem leader calls for Fife firefighter who died after battling Jenners blaze…
Novelist David Profumo and Hollwood actor Burn Gorman at the official opening of salmon fishing season 2023. Picture: Steve MacDougall.
Hunger Games actor Burn Gorman and novelist David Profumo on fishing the Tay, beatboxing,…
The glasshouse at Craigtoun Park grew exotic plants like Bird of Paradise.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Plants bring back memories too

Editor's Picks

Most Commented