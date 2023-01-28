Protesters rally in ’emergency response’ to NHS ‘crisis’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Protesters rally in ’emergency response’ to NHS ‘crisis’

By Press Association
January 28 2023, 6.13pm Updated: January 28 2023, 7.01pm
People taking part in a rally in Leeds organised by Keep Our NHS Public (Dr John Puntis)
Thousands of campaigners and NHS workers have joined protests across England in an “emergency response” to the “crisis” gripping the health service.

Campaign group Keep Our NHS Public, which wants to eradicate all private sector involvement from the NHS, organised 27 events on Saturday from Swanage and Southampton in the South to Kendal and Sunderland in the North.

Protesters in Leeds, West Yorkshire, flew banners and held placards that read “Underfunding isn’t working” and “Where are our new hospitals?” as they gathered in the city centre.

The group’s spokesperson said the protests showed solidarity with striking frontline staff and would build support for extra investment ahead of a planned national demonstration in London in March.

Keep Our NHS Public rally in Leeds
Samantha Wathen told the PA news agency: “This is an emergency response to how bad this crisis currently is and on top of that to show solidarity with striking workers: ambulance workers, nurses and we’re fully expecting the junior doctors to go out as well.

“We’re trying to get the public to understand the reasons leading up to where we are now and the fact that it is not the staff’s fault. People aren’t dying because staff are striking. Staff are striking because people are dying.”

The protests varied in scale, from street stalls outside supermarkets to mass demonstrations with public speakers.

Ms Wathen said the health service could only escape the current crisis through multimillion-pound investment and by removing the role of private providers.

“We advocate for having a very well-funded system because at the moment we are several billion pounds underfunded since 2010 year-on-year, and having a fully staffed system as well,” she said.

Keep Our NHS Public rally in Leeds
“At the moment we have 132,000 NHS vacancies so we basically want a fully staffed, fully funded and fully public NHS and the idea would be to reinstate the NHS, completely eradicate private partners and go back to the original model.

“I think it is worse now than it ever has been. It has been a political choice to underfund and understaff over the past decade. It has been run down to such an extent regardless of all the warnings.

“When it was funded properly in 2010, it was the best independently ranked healthcare system on the planet and it was very efficient as well.”

Dr John Puntis, the group’s co-chair, said the “future of our NHS is now at stake”.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “The NHS is and will remain free at the point of delivery to the entire population. Each person is treated based on their need, rather than their ability to pay – this is the fundamental principle of the NHS.

“The independent sector has been used to bolster NHS capacity and ease pressure at critical times for nearly two decades. Our elective recovery taskforce will work to unlock its capacity as we focus on cutting waiting times and giving patients quicker access to treatment and diagnostic tests.

“It is for NHS Trusts and local authorities to decide whether to access support from the private sector in improving patient’s journey’s in hospital and, once they are discharged, bodies such as the Care Quality Commission regulate the private sector where they are delivering care.”

