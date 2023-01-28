Two pedestrians killed in road accident By Press Association January 28 2023, 6.27pm Pedestrians die in road accident (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two people have died after a collision involving a car and pedestrians. The crash happened on the B4273, Ynysybwl Road in Pontypridd, south Wales, at 6.30pm on Friday. South Wales Police said the incident involved a black Ford Focus and three pedestrians. A force spokeswoman said: “Despite the best efforts of emergency services, two pedestrians, a man and a woman, both aged 32, and from Pontypridd, died at the scene. “The third pedestrian, a 36-year-old man from Llantrisant, was taken to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. “Our thoughts remain with the man and woman’s family and friends. Their next of kin are aware and are being supported by officers.” She said the road, from Cefn Close to Daren Ddu Road, remained closed and thanked the local community for patience and understanding. Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured it, is asked to contact the force quoting occurrence number 2300028708. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit 2 2 Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach 3 Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault 4 Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze 5 Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman 6 Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer’s Special Olympics dream comes… 2 7 Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork 8 Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world’s best pie recipe to 9 The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV… 10 Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row 7 More from The Courier Dundee almost didn't risk goalscorer Ben Williamson for Queen's Park clash admits boss Gary… New hedgehog hero launches Dundee charity after closure of Wormit rescue centre Dundee knifeman jailed for stabbing former flatmate in cash row Full speed ahead with plans for Forfar Rotary 2023 Strathmore Classic Car Tour Sweet treats: Kwoklyn Wan's fried bananas make for the perfect dessert Former nurse hopes to scoop Instagram success with Fife 1950's-style ice cream shop Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack escaping with a yellow card after 'straight leg' challenge 'sums… CCTV images released in search for missing Highlands man spotted on Arbroath High Street James McPake says Dunfermline 'could have played all night and not scored' versus Clyde Dundee boss Gary Bowyer demands more despite thumping victory over Queen's Park as he… Editor's Picks Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV shows’ Sinister chef threatened to slash woman’s face ‘like the Joker’ in terrifying Dundee restaurant attack Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row Spend more money on colleges not ‘mid-life MOT gimmicks’ to boost economy, says further education leader Former GP says Brechin has been ‘taken for fools’ over demolition of old infirmary Nicola Sturgeon urged to step in over Tayside health budget woes Dundee hotels cash in as prices soar for Radio 1’s Big Weekend Most Commented 1 Greggs customer attempts citizen's arrest on teen in Dundee store 'siege' 2 JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee councillor Lynne Short’s ludicrous Holocaust analogy does damage to trans cause 3 EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside quietly scaling back surgery to avoid special measures over £39 million black hole 4 Why is a Coupar Angus solar company registered in the world's number one tax haven? 5 Dundee confirm Dens Park stay for next season amid fan concern 6 Starbucks and Domino's franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row 7 Joules: Shock as Perth and St Andrews stores to close 8 Dundee shopper 'threatened with knife' by gang of women demanding he buy things for them 9 Final design for controversial Arbroath cycling scheme to be unveiled in spring 10 Fair City Unity call truce with St Johnstone after pyro protest at Rangers Scottish Cup tie