Remember The Titans screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard dies aged 70

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Remember The Titans screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard dies aged 70

By Press Association
January 28 2023, 8.15pm
Gregory Allen Howard (Alamy)
Gregory Allen Howard (Alamy)

Screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard, who skilfully adapted stories of historical black figures in Remember The Titans, starring Denzel Washington, Ali with Will Smith, and Harriet with Cynthia Erivo, has died at the age of 70.

Howard died on Friday at his home in Miami after a brief illness, according to a statement from publicist Jeff Sanderson.

Howard was the first black screenwriter to write a drama that made 100 million US dollars at the box office when Remember The Titans crossed that milestone in 2000.

It was about a real-life black coach coming into a newly integrated Virginia school and helping lead their football team to victory.

The movie featured the famous line: “I don’t care if you like each other or not. But you will respect each other.”

Howard said he shopped the story around Hollywood with no success. So he took a chance and wrote the screenplay himself.

“They didn’t expect it to make much money, but it became a monster, making 100 million dollars,” he said.

Remember The Titans
Denzel Washington starred in Remember The Titans (Alamy)

“It made my career,” he told the Times-Herald of Vallejo, California, in 2009. The film made the Associated Press’ list of the best 25 sports movies ever made.

Howard followed up Remember The Titans with Ali, the 2002 Michael Mann-directed biopic of Muhammad Ali. Smith famously bulked up to play Ali and was nominated for a best actor Oscar for his performance of the heavyweight boxing champion.

Howard also produced and co-wrote 2019’s Harriet, about abolitionist Harriet Tubman. Erivo lead a cast, that included Leslie Odom Jr, Clarke Peters and Joe Alwyn.

The screenwriter told the Times-Herald: “I got into this business to write about the complexity of the black man. I wanted to write about Martin Luther King, Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Marcus Harvey. I think it takes a black man to write about black men.”

Born in Virginia, his family moved often due to his stepfather’s career in the Navy. After attending Princeton University, graduating with a degree in American history, Howard briefly worked at Merrill Lynch on Wall Street before moving to Los Angeles in his mid-20s to pursue a writing career.

He wrote for TV and penned the play Tinseltown Trilogy, which focused on three men in Los Angeles over Christmastime as their stories interconnect and inform each other.

Howard also wrote The Harlem Renaissance, a limited series for HBO, Misty, the story of prima ballerina Misty Copeland and This Little Light, the Fannie Lou Hamer story.

Most recently, he wrote the civil rights project Power To The People for producer Ben Affleck and Paramount Pictures.

He is survived by a sister, Lynette Henley; a brother, Michael Henley; two nieces and a nephew.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2
2
Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach
3
Callaghan (left) and Johnston leave court on a previous appearance.
Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault
4
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
5
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
6
CR0040890, Ben MacDonald, Dundee. Taylor MacKenzie and her parents [11:07] Ben MacDonald So I put up an article a couple of days ago about how her parents set up a Gofundme page in order to raise money to get her to this summer's Special Olympics. Since the article went out they've been able to raise more than enough money for her place with one company meeting the target with a one-off donation.Taylor pictured with some of her medals alongside mum Lisa and dad Richard Friday 27th January, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer’s Special Olympics dream comes…
2
7
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
8
Alan Pirie proudly showing off his World Championship Scotch Pie Award. Image: Ron Cathro
Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world’s best pie recipe to
9
The Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge on a return to St Andrews in 2021. Image: Shutterstock
The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV…
10
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
7

More from The Courier

Ben Williamson celebrates with Alex Jakubiak after opening the scoring against Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee almost didn't risk goalscorer Ben Williamson for Queen's Park clash admits boss Gary…
Dawn Airlie has taken over as the region's new hedgehog champion. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
New hedgehog hero launches Dundee charity after closure of Wormit rescue centre
Richard McMenemy at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee knifeman jailed for stabbing former flatmate in cash row
James and Melissa Gray-Cheape from Forfar took part in their 1961 TR3a last year. Image: Paul Reid
Full speed ahead with plans for Forfar Rotary 2023 Strathmore Classic Car Tour
Kwoklyn Wan's fried bananas. Image: PA Photo/Sam Folan
Sweet treats: Kwoklyn Wan's fried bananas make for the perfect dessert
Shona is transforming the Elie ice cream shop
Former nurse hopes to scoop Instagram success with Fife 1950's-style ice cream shop
Callum Davidson speaks to referee Willie Collum. Image: SNS.
Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack escaping with a yellow card after 'straight leg' challenge 'sums…
Extensive inquiries have been ongoing to trace Matthew James. Image: Police Scotland
CCTV images released in search for missing Highlands man spotted on Arbroath High Street
McPake was speaking after his side drew at Clyde. Image: SNS.
James McPake says Dunfermline 'could have played all night and not scored' versus Clyde
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer demands more despite thumping victory over Queen's Park as he…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented