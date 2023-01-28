Trump says he’s ‘more committed than ever’ as he begins 2024 White House run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trump says he’s ‘more committed than ever’ as he begins 2024 White House run

By Press Association
January 28 2023, 8.31pm
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the New Hampshire Republican State Committee 2023 (AP)
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the New Hampshire Republican State Committee 2023 (AP)

Former US president Donald Trump has kicked off his 2024 White House bid with a stop in New Hampshire before heading to South Carolina.

His appearance in early-voting states marks the first campaign appearances since he announced his latest run more than two months ago.

Mr Trump told party leaders at the New Hampshire Republicans’ annual meeting in Salem: “We’re starting right here as a candidate for president.

“I’m more angry now and I’m more committed now than I ever was.”

Mr Trump and his allies hope the events in states with enormous power in selecting the nominee will offer a show of force behind the former president after a sluggish start to his campaign that left many questioning his commitment to running again.

Donald Trump with Republicans
Mr Trump with Republican chiefs in New Hampshire (AP)

In recent weeks, his backers have reached out to political operatives and elected officials to secure support for Mr Trump at a critical point when other Republicans are preparing their own expected challenges.

In New Hampshire, Mr Trump promoted his campaign agenda, including immigration and crime, and said his policies would be the opposite of President Joe Biden’s.

He cited the Democrats’ move to change the election calendar, costing New Hampshire its lead-off primary spot, and accused Mr Biden, a fifth-place finisher in New Hampshire in 2020, of “disgracefully trashing this beloved political tradition”.

“I hope you’re going to remember that during the general election,” Mr Trump told party members.

Mr Trump himself twice won the primary, but lost the state each time to Democrats.

While Mr Trump remains the only declared 2024 presidential candidate, potential challengers, including Florida governor Ron DeSantis, former vice president Mike Pence and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, who was Mr Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, are expected to get their campaign underway in the coming months.

In South Carolina, governor Henry McMaster, US senator Lindsey Graham and several members of the state’s congressional delegation planned to attend Mr Trump’s event at the Statehouse in Columbia to introduce his leadership team for the state.

Donald Trump
The crowd listens as former president Donald Trump speaks in New Hampshire (AP)

Mr Trump’s team has struggled to line up support from South Carolina legislators, even some who eagerly backed him before.

Some have said that more than a year out from primary balloting is too early to make endorsements or that they are waiting to see who else enters the race. Others have said it is time for the party to move past Mr Trump to a new generation of leadership.

The South Carolina event, set for a government building, was in some ways off-brand for a onetime reality television star who typically favours big rallies and has tried to cultivate an outsider image.

Rallies are expensive, and Mr Trump added new financial challenges when he decided to begin his campaign in November – far earlier than many had urged.

That leaves him subject to strict fundraising regulations and bars him from using his well-funded leadership political action committee to pay for such events, which can cost several million dollars.

Mr Trump’s campaign, in its early stages, has already drawn controversy, most particularly when he had dinner with Holocaust-denying white nationalist Nick Fuentes and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who had made a series of antisemitic comments.

The former president also was widely mocked for selling a series of digital trading cards that pictured him as a superhero, a cowboy and an astronaut, among others.

He is the subject of a series of criminal investigations, including one into the discovery of hundreds of documents with classified markings at his Florida club, and whether he obstructed justice by refusing to return them, as well as state and federal examinations of his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which he lost to Mr Biden.

However, Mr Trump remains the only announced 2024 candidate, and early polling shows he is one of the favourites to win his party’s nomination.

