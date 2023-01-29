Novak Djokovic describes record-equalling 22nd grand slam as biggest win of life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Novak Djokovic describes record-equalling 22nd grand slam as biggest win of life

By Press Association
January 29 2023, 12.47pm Updated: January 29 2023, 2.39pm
Novak Djokovic celebrated with his support camp (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Novak Djokovic celebrated with his support camp (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

An emotional Novak Djokovic described his record-equalling 22nd grand slam title as the biggest victory of his life.

A year after seeing Rafael Nadal pull ahead in the all-time men’s standings while he tried to process the fall-out from his deportation from Australia, Djokovic has been determined to show that Rod Laver Arena is his stage.

He dropped just one set all tournament – despite saying he feared a left hamstring problem might force him to withdraw – and finished with a 6-3 7-6 (4) 7-6 (5) victory over first-time Australian Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas to claim a 10th title in Melbourne.

  • Novak Djokovic - 22
  • Rafael Nadal - 22
  • Roger Federer - 20
  • Pete Sampras - 14
  • Roy Emerson - 12

Djokovic also reclaims the world number one ranking from Carlos Alcaraz and it would be very difficult to argue that he does not justify that position having once again put the younger generations in their place.

His status in Australia, meanwhile, is unmatched, with the 35-year-old winning a 28th consecutive Australian Open match and a 41st in a row in the country as a whole.

After sealing victory, Djokovic climbed into the stands to celebrate with his team and family and was overcome with emotion, lying on the ground and sobbing uncontrollably.

Speaking on court in a jacket bearing the number 22, Djokovic said: “This has been one of the most challenging tournaments I’ve ever played in my life.

“Not playing last year, coming back this year. I want to thank all the people that made me feel welcome, made me feel comfortable to be in Melbourne, to be in Australia.

“There’s a reason I’ve played my best tennis on this court. Only my team and my family know what we’ve been through in the last four, five weeks. This probably is the biggest victory in my life considering the circumstances.”

There are large Greek and Serbian communities in Melbourne and the atmosphere was reminiscent of a football match, with fans decked in their country’s colours and umpire Louise Azemar Engzell constantly appealing for quiet during points.

Both men received raucous welcomes, but the reception for Djokovic was just a little bit louder and his fans soon had plenty to cheer.

Stefanos Tsitsipas screams in frustration
Stefanos Tsitsipas screamed in frustration (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

For the first time all tournament, there was no heavy strapping on his left thigh, although a couple of strips of tape were a reminder that Djokovic had cruised through to the final while not 100 per cent fit.

If the Serbian has been vulnerable in slam finals over the past couple of years, it has tended to be early on, with Djokovic losing the first set on four-consecutive occasions, including against Tsitsipas in the Greek’s only previous final at the French Open in 2021.

There Djokovic went two sets down but still came back to win. He was in no mood for a repeat here, though, looking supremely sharp from the start, forcing Tsitsipas to save two break points in his opening service game and then breaking to lead 3-1.

Novak Djokovic fell during the second set
Novak Djokovic fell during the second set (Ng Han Guan/AP)

The 24-year-old barely landed a glove on his opponent during Djokovic’s service games, with the first set whizzing by, but Tsitsipas, who has carried himself with an air of great confidence all fortnight, got a foothold in the match early in the second set.

He was serving with more authority and finding greater depth and penetration on his groundstrokes, although he was still reluctant to venture to the net.

Djokovic no longer looked quite so sure of himself, gesticulating frequently to his box, which was again without father Srdjan, who opted to stay away from Melbourne Park for another match after being filmed with pro-Russia activists last week – inadvertently, the family insisted.

The Serbian took a heavy tumble in the seventh game and at 4-5 he missed a routine backhand to give Tsitsipas a set point.

There was an empty seat where Djokovic's father Srdjan would have sat
There was an empty seat where Djokovic’s father Srdjan would have sat (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

The Greek was unable to seize his opportunity, though, and soon he was two sets down after an error-strewn tie-break.

Chances will always be at a premium against Djokovic and taking them is paramount but Tsitsipas was again too charitable at the start of the third set, finally breaking serve only to hand the advantage straight back.

He was at least able to repel Djokovic’s pressure to force a second tie-break only to find himself 5-0 down. He battled back with some of his best tennis of the match but a forehand that just caught the line was enough for Djokovic to clinch his second match point.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
The House of Bruar in Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
House of Bruar boss announces £2m expansion plan
4
Concern growing for missing Dundee girl. Image: Police Scotland.
Growing concerns for missing girl, 12, last seen two days ago in Dundee
5
Willie Collum goes to the VAR monitor at Ibrox during Rangers v St Johnstone.
ERIC NICOLSON: Willie Collum’s display at Ibrox has single-handedly undermined my faith in VAR
2
6
Chief Superintendent James Cameron during the hunt for the killer of Carol Lannen.
James Cameron: Detective in charge of Templeton Woods murder inquiry dies
7
Shona is transforming the Elie ice cream shop
Former nurse hopes to scoop Instagram success with Fife 1950’s-style ice cream shop
8
Tony Watt could seal a move to Belgium. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Watt could make shock Belgium return as top-flight side eye Dundee United…
9
The museum is planned for the old 'golf ball' Nato spy base at Balado Bridge in Balado. Image: Amazing Results Estate Agents
How you can be part of space museum planned for ex-Nato spy base in…
10
The Malmaison hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotels cash in as prices soar for Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2

More from The Courier

Tony Watt was notable by his absence on Sunday. Image: SNS
Tony Watt transfer latest as Liam Fox laments major Dundee United failing in Celtic…
Aaron Mooy seals the points. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments amid Tannadice déjà vu…
Large plumes of smoke were visible on the A90. Image:Fubar News/Facebook
Bus fire closes A90 in both directions near Brechin
Dunfermline vice-captain Chris Hamilton. Inage: SNS.
Chris Hamilton says Dunfermline players 'had a few words' at half-time in 'frustrating' draw…
Andrew and Amy Skea from Potato House in Auchterhouse. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pink chips and blue mash: The Angus farmers putting colourful potatoes back on our…
Tiffany Scott is set to move to a female-only prison. Image: Central Scotland News Agency.
Tiffany Scott: Scottish Government U-turns on moving trans prisoner from Fife to women's prison
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Anna Lapwoods Caird Hall concert was cut short by 40 mins due to a broken organ Picture shows; Anna Lapwood and the Caird Hall. Caird Hall, Dundee. Supplied by Tom Arber and Shutterstock Date; 29/01/2023
ORGAN FAILURE: Anna Lapwood concert at Caird Hall cut short due to broken instrument
Former golf club captain Stanley Milne.
Stanley Milne: Dundee golfer who landed nine holes in one dies
Martin Rennie opened the scoring early in the match. Image: Craig Brown.
3 talking points from Clyde v Dunfermline as Pars drop points in League One…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police were called to a Kirkcaldy street on Sunday morning following a car fire Picture shows; Linton Lane in Kirkcaldy. Kirkcaldy, Fife. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 29/01/2023
Emergency services called to Kirkcaldy street after 'suspicious' car fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented