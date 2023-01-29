‘Polar Preet’ makes furthest unsupported solo polar ski expedition in history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Polar Preet’ makes furthest unsupported solo polar ski expedition in history

By Press Association
January 29 2023, 1.55pm
Captain Preet Chandi battled exhaustion and temperatures as low as minus 30C to make the furthest unsupported solo polar ski expedition in history (Preet Chandi/PA)
Captain Preet Chandi battled exhaustion and temperatures as low as minus 30C to make the furthest unsupported solo polar ski expedition in history (Preet Chandi/PA)

A female Army officer battled exhaustion and temperatures as low as minus 30C to make the furthest unsupported solo polar ski expedition in history.

Captain Preet Chandi covered 922 miles (1,485km) in 70 days and 16 hours, breaking the record for the longest solo, unsupported, unassisted expedition in Antarctica, according to the British Army.

The previous world record of 907 miles (1,459km) was set in 2015 by fellow soldier Henry Worsley, a retired lieutenant colonel, who later died after collapsing from exhaustion towards the end of the trek.

Captain Preet Chandi Antarctica expedition
'Polar Preet' Chandi battled exhaustion and temperatures of minus 30C temperatures to break the record (Preet Chandi/PA)

Capt Chandi, dubbed “Polar Preet”, fell short of completing her target of going coast to coast, around 100 miles (160km) from where she was picked up.

The 33-year-old, from Derby, said: “Mentally, it was tough knowing I didn’t have enough time to make the crossing, but the expedition was about pushing my boundaries and inspiring others to do the same, so how could I not continue?

“I’m disappointed I ran out of time to make the crossing of Antarctica, but I did everything I could. I didn’t take a day off and pushed as hard as possible every day.

“I’m proud that I kept going when it was tough and I thought I couldn’t do any more.”

Captain Preet Chandi Antarctica expedition
Captain Preet Chandi pulled all her kit and supplies on a sledge weighing around 19 stone (120kg)(Preet Chandi/PA)

Capt Chandi skied for between 13 and 15 hours per day with as little as five hours’ sleep at times.

During the trek she pulled all her kit and supplies on a sledge (pulk), weighing around 19 stone (120kg), while battling temperatures as low as minus 30C and wind speeds of up to 60mph.

Capt Chandi completed the challenge while on a period of leave from her Army role, having joined the Army Reserves at the age of 19 and the regular Army at 27.

She is now based in Buckinghamshire, working as a physiotherapist at a regional rehabilitation unit, helping injured soldiers with training and rehabilitation.

Captain Preet Chandi Antarctica expedition
Captain Preet Chandi skied for between 13 and 15 hours per day (Preet Chandi/PA)

A GoFundMe page has raised more than £11,000, half of which will go to an “adventure grant” for women carrying out “unique challenges”, while the other half will go towards Capt Chandi’s next expedition.

She became the first woman of colour to embark on a solo expedition on the continent when she completed a 700-mile (1,127km) ski to the South Pole in January last year, a challenge she finished in 40 days, seven hours and three minutes – the third-fastest female to complete the feat.

Steve Jones, expedition manager for Antarctic Logistics Expeditions (Ale), said: “Preet’s aim of skiing more than 1,700km across Antarctica alone and without resupply is one of the most physically demanding challenges on Earth.

“Although she ran out of time after almost 71 hard days and did not complete the last leg of the planned route down the Reedy Glacier to the Ross Ice Shelf, she has skied further unsupported and alone than anyone in history.

“Her indomitable courage and determination are quite remarkable – she has pushed the boundaries of human endeavour.”

Lieutenant General Sharon Nesmith, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, said: “The British Army is immensely proud of Captain Chandi.

“To achieve what she has in the face of extremely arduous conditions and battle on bravely, refusing to give up, and to be the best she can possibly be is a huge inspiration to so many around the world.”

