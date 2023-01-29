Friends remember volunteer killed trying to help civilians in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Friends remember volunteer killed trying to help civilians in Ukraine

By Press Association
January 29 2023, 4.21pm Updated: January 29 2023, 5.37pm
A tribute to Andrew Bagshaw during a service in Kyiv, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
A tribute to Andrew Bagshaw during a service in Kyiv, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Friends and volunteers have gathered to say goodbye to Andrew Bagshaw, a dual New Zealand-British citizen killed in Ukraine while he and another volunteer, who also died, tried to evacuate people from a frontline town.

Mr Bagshaw, 47, and British volunteer Christopher Parry, 28, vanished this month while heading to the town of Soledar, in the eastern Donetsk region, where heavy fighting was taking place.

Volunteers spoke of their memories of Mr Bagshaw and read tributes from his family at Kyiv’s St Sophia’s Cathedral on Sunday.

Nikolletta Stoyanova, a friend in Ukraine, shared tales of his bravery, saying: “Even if no one wanted to go to Soledar, they can do that. Because if he understood that someone needs help, they need to do this help for these people.”

Russia Ukraine War Britain
People lay flowers to commemorate the volunteers (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Mr Bagshaw’s father, Phil, told reporters in New Zealand his son wanted to do something to help.

“He was a very intelligent man and a very independent thinker,” he said. “And he thought a long time about the situation in Ukraine and he believed it to be immoral. He felt the only thing he could do of a constructive nature was to go there and help people.”

Ukrainian police said on January 9 they lost contact with Mr Bagshaw and Mr Parry after the two headed for Soledar. Their bodies were later recovered. A Ukrainian official said on Wednesday the defending forces made an organised retreat from the salt-mining town.

In a January 24 statement, Mr Parry’s family said he was “drawn to Ukraine in March in its darkest hour”. They said he had “helped those most in need, saving over 400 lives plus many abandoned animals”.

Friends said the men’s bodies will be handed over to relatives in the UK.

Russia Ukraine War Britain
People light candles at the service (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

In the south of Ukraine, Russian forces on Sunday heavily shelled the city of Kherson, killing three people and hurting six others, the regional administration said. It said the shelling damaged a hospital, school, bus station, post office, bank and homes.

Among those reported injured were two women in the hospital at the time: a nurse and a cafeteria worker. Russian forces retreated across the Dnieper River from Kherson in November but still hold much of the province of the same name.

On Sunday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine and its western allies of war crimes in connection with the shelling of two hospitals in Russian-held parts of Ukraine.

Russian officials said 14 people died on Saturday when a hospital in the eastern Luhansk province settlement of Novoaidar was hit. They said shells also fell on the territory of a hospital in Nova Kakhovka, a Russian-occupied city in Kherson province where a strategically vital bridge across the lower reaches of the Dnieper is located.

“The deliberate shelling of active civilian medical facilities and the targeted killing of civilians are grave war crimes of the Kyiv regime and its western masters,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“The lack of reaction from the United States and other Nato countries to this, yet another monstrous trampling of international humanitarian law by Kyiv, once again confirms their direct involvement in the conflict and involvement in the crimes being committed.”

Russian forces have shelled hundreds of hospitals and other medical facilities in Ukraine since the war began, reducing more than 100 of them to rubble, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry.

Russian state TV aired footage of what it said was the damaged hospital in Novoaidar. It said rockets hit the paediatric department of the two-storey building.

“There are no military factories here. There are no military vehicles. No tanks. Who did you shoot at?” Olga Ryasnaya said in an interview on Russian TV, which identified her as a paediatric nurse.

Luhansk province, where Novoaidar is located, is almost entirely under the control of Russian forces or Russian-backed separatists. Russian and separatist officials alleged the hospital was deliberately targeted. The movements of journalists are restricted in areas of Ukraine under Russian control.

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said Ukrainian forces were likely increasing strikes on Russian positions deep inside Luhansk province, closer to the Russian border, in an effort “to disrupt Russian logistics and ground lines of communication”. It said the strikes could be part of preparations for a future counteroffensive.

