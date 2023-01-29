29-year-old man in hospital after stabbing attack in Harrods

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 29-year-old man has been stabbed in Harrods.

Police were called to reports of a fight at the department store in London’s Knightsbridge at just after 7.30pm on Saturday, where they found the man with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance where his condition was assessed as non-threatening and non-life changing.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Central West CID are investigating and have made no arrests.

A force statement read: “Any witnesses who are yet to speak with police are asked to call 101 giving the reference 6691/28JAN.

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”