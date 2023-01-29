Police increasingly concerned about man missing for more than a week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police increasingly concerned about man missing for more than a week

By Press Association
January 29 2023, 6.53pm
Nathan Cole, from Notting Hill, west London, has not been seen since the evening of January 2 (Family handout/PA)
Nathan Cole, from Notting Hill, west London, has not been seen since the evening of January 2 (Family handout/PA)

Police are increasingly concerned about a 32-year-old man missing for more than a week.

Nathan Cole, from Notting Hill, west London, has not been seen since the evening of January 21, when he was planning on attending a gig in Camden but did not go, leaving his family “extremely worried”.

He bought four cans of lager at a shop in Blackhorse Lane, E17, at just after 10pm, before boarding a 158 bus in the direction of Chingford, the Metropolitan Police said.

Almost an hour later he got off the bus outside Walthamstow Academy, close to the junction of Academy Way and Billet Road.

Mr Cole bought four cans of lager before getting on a bus (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Mr Cole was seen on CCTV walking along Banbury Road in Walthamstow at 11.17pm, officers say.

It is believed Mr Cole’s phone was active near the former Ikea store in Glover Drive, Edmonton, at 12.41am, though there has been no confirmation he had the device.

Detective Sergeant Julie Morrow, from the Central West Missing Persons Unit, said: “More than a week has gone by since Nathan’s family had any contact with him. They are obviously extremely worried and while we are doing all we can to support them we really need the public’s help as we continue our search.

“We hope very much that we will find Nathan safe and well but with each day that passes, our concerns that he may have come to harm increase.

“Nathan has been described as an outgoing and gregarious character. He was someone who was very sociable and would engage in conversations with anyone.

“He knew the Walthamstow area and it is possible he had travelled there to meet with friends or to attend a party or gathering.

“We urgently want to hear from anyone who saw Nathan late on the night of Saturday January 21, early the following morning or at any time since. We would ask anyone who lives in the area he was last seen to check any CCTV or doorbell cameras.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who spoke to Nathan on the night, who knew of his plans or who knows where he might have gone or who he might have been meeting. No piece of information is too small.”

Anyone who sees Nathan should call 999, while those with other information can ring 101, giving the reference 23MIS002577.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

