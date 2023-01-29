Rob Cross and Chris Dobey contest Masters final at Milton Keynes By Press Association January 29 2023, 9.44pm Rob Cross and Chris Dobey are in the Masters final at Milton Keynes (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Rob Cross and Chris Dobey will contest the final of the Masters in Milton Keynes. Cross is eyeing a first major title since 2021 as he took out Peter Wright in a dramatic semi-final. The 2018 world champion, who ousted Michael van Gerwen in the quarter-final, won the deciding leg to seal an 11-10 victory. CROSS IS IN THE FINAL! ⚡️Rob Cross survives three match darts to take the deciding leg and set up a showdown with Chris Dobey in the final!Who will lift the trophy? 🏆Up next | THE FINAL 👉 Chris Dobey v Rob Cross📺 https://t.co/HqTxQleosO | SFs pic.twitter.com/zj9uILVP4X— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 29, 2023 Wright will be kicking himself, though, as after winning the 20th leg on Cross’ throw to level at 10-10 he then failed with three darts to take out 40 and Cross stole the win. Dobey booked his first televised final on the PDC Tour after knocking world champion Michael Smith out in the other semi-final. The 32-year-old got the better of an off-colour Smith, winning 11-7. Dobey, who is making a late run for Premier League qualification, fired five 180s and finished with an average of 95.05, meaning there will be a new name on the trophy later on Sunday night. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork 2 Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than… 3 Growing concerns for missing girl, 12, last seen two days ago in Dundee 4 ERIC NICOLSON: Willie Collum’s display at Ibrox has single-handedly undermined my faith in VAR 2 5 House of Bruar boss announces £2m expansion plan 6 Former nurse hopes to scoop Instagram success with Fife 1950’s-style ice cream shop 7 BMW driver’s ‘ridiculous’ A90 reverse caused smash with 84-year-old’s car 8 Roof collapses as Kinross home badly damaged in blaze 9 Dundee hotels cash in as prices soar for Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2 More from The Courier Dundee mum, 27, spat at police officer after getting ejected from train at Perth Perth flooding: If council won't take action we will say residents St Johnstone come through 'character-building' January ready to reap rewards in February, says Dan… VIDEO: How bad is the disposable vape problem in Perth, Kirkcaldy, Arbroath and Broughty… Fife man's revenge porn threat after short-lived relationship The Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost with a haunting past as a Dundee hearse Soaring Dundee flatshare prices worst in Scotland as renters count the cost Bert Lambert: The Dundee traffic cop who went on to tackle murders Glenrothes residents reveal health fears from new crematorium planned near their homes £20m investment heading for new Carnoustie business park Editor's Picks Perth flooding: If council won’t take action we will say residents VIDEO: How bad is the disposable vape problem in Perth, Kirkcaldy, Arbroath and Broughty Ferry? Fife man’s revenge porn threat after short-lived relationship Bert Lambert: The Dundee traffic cop who went on to tackle murders The Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost with a haunting past as a Dundee hearse Soaring Dundee flatshare prices worst in Scotland as renters count the cost £20m investment heading for new Carnoustie business park Pounds for Primaries 2023: Help your local school win cash from the Evening Telegraph’s £10,000 prize fund Glenrothes residents reveal health fears from new crematorium planned near their homes Tony Watt transfer latest as Liam Fox laments major Dundee United failing in Celtic defeat Most Commented 1 Greggs customer attempts citizen's arrest on teen in Dundee store 'siege' 2 EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside quietly scaling back surgery to avoid special measures over £39 million black hole 3 Starbucks and Domino's franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row 4 Why is a Coupar Angus solar company registered in the world's number one tax haven? 5 Dundee confirm Dens Park stay for next season amid fan concern 6 Joules: Shock as Perth and St Andrews stores to close 7 Dundee shopper 'threatened with knife' by gang of women demanding he buy things for them 8 Final design for controversial Arbroath cycling scheme to be unveiled in spring 9 Dundee-born SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn 'hiding' after party MP ignites gender reform row 10 EXCLUSIVE: BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend coming to Dundee in May