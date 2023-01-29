Rob Cross and Chris Dobey contest Masters final at Milton Keynes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rob Cross and Chris Dobey will contest the final of the Masters in Milton Keynes.

Cross is eyeing a first major title since 2021 as he took out Peter Wright in a dramatic semi-final.

The 2018 world champion, who ousted Michael van Gerwen in the quarter-final, won the deciding leg to seal an 11-10 victory.

CROSS IS IN THE FINAL! ⚡️ Rob Cross survives three match darts to take the deciding leg and set up a showdown with Chris Dobey in the final! Who will lift the trophy? 🏆 Up next | THE FINAL 👉 Chris Dobey v Rob Cross 📺 https://t.co/HqTxQleosO | SFs pic.twitter.com/zj9uILVP4X — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 29, 2023

Wright will be kicking himself, though, as after winning the 20th leg on Cross’ throw to level at 10-10 he then failed with three darts to take out 40 and Cross stole the win.

Dobey booked his first televised final on the PDC Tour after knocking world champion Michael Smith out in the other semi-final.

The 32-year-old got the better of an off-colour Smith, winning 11-7.

Dobey, who is making a late run for Premier League qualification, fired five 180s and finished with an average of 95.05, meaning there will be a new name on the trophy later on Sunday night.