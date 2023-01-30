Bilateral amputee, 67, goes for gold after rediscovering love for table tennis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bilateral amputee, 67, goes for gold after rediscovering love for table tennis

By Press Association
January 30 2023, 12.05am
Simon Heaps, in just four years, has sealed himself a spot in the top 30 on the International Table Tennis Federation’s Para World Rankings (Simon Heaps/PA)
Simon Heaps, in just four years, has sealed himself a spot in the top 30 on the International Table Tennis Federation's Para World Rankings (Simon Heaps/PA)

A 67-year-old who rediscovered his passion for table tennis as a bilateral amputee has described his “unbelievable” journey as he aims to become a world champion.

Simon Heaps, from Milford on Sea, Hampshire, is a self-funded table tennis player and has raised more than £60,000 in an effort to compete in tournaments around the globe, sealing himself a top 30 spot on the International Table Tennis Federation’s Para World Rankings.

But Mr Heaps, who first picked up a bat aged eight, stopped playing at 32 and has only found success in the last four years playing in a wheelchair after losing both of his legs to long-term diabetes and artery problems.

After climbing his way up the rankings to become the 12th highest European in the para world rankings and 29th overall, he now relies on donations through GoFundMe to make it to the International Wheelchair Amputee Sports Federation World Games in Thailand this December, where he will make a bid to become world champion.

“It means so much to me,” Mr Heaps, formerly a co-owner of both a sports kit business and recycling company, told the PA news agency.

Simon Heaps
Simon Heaps, who stopped playing tennis at 32, picked it up again in his 60s and made his way into the top 30 world rankings after losing both his legs (Carrie Bugg Photography)

“I am disabled, there are lots of people that are a lot worse off than me, but if I can inspire others at my age to firstly keep healthy, and actually have an interest… I know for a fact, if it hadn’t been for table tennis, I’d be sat on a couch watching TV all day, every day.

“And without the help of everyone that’s gone through GoFundMe and the other charities, I wouldn’t have been able to do that.”

Mr Heaps lost his right leg in April 2019, and just six days after his left was amputated in May 2019 he was in a wheelchair playing table tennis.

He has raised more than £19,000 through donations from strangers to compete in Germany, Egypt, France, Jordan, Mexico, Italy, Argentina, and more, and has received funding through charities who also help pay for travel, coaching, training facilities, a wheelchair upgrade, and accommodation.

Along the way, he has won three gold medals, three silver medals and four bronze medals, and was crowned the first European Veterans’ Para Wheelchair Champion after winning gold at a tournament in Italy in June 2022.

“I’m a pensioner now,” Mr Heaps said.

“And you know, I have to rely on the state pension – I can’t afford to spend £2,500 to fly out for three or four days to Thailand to play table tennis.

“But what it’s done for me, for my self-esteem and for my mental well-being has been unbelievable, and I couldn’t have done it without the financial support of everyone that’s donated, so massive thank you to everybody.”

But Mr Heaps maintained he still needs to raise more funds for a chance at seeing his dream of becoming world champion through at the end of the year.

“The GoFundMe page is really, really important,” he said.

“(The money) doesn’t go very far at all – so the response has been really good, but I still need more.”

And while Mr Heaps needs funding to keep his table tennis career afloat, he wanted to give back and raise money for a charity that helped him: Pilgrim Bandits, a small military charity that helps and supports servicemen and women who have been injured or wounded.

“I got put in touch with them and they helped me with my wheelchair,” Mr Heaps said.

“(So) two days after my 67th birthday, I did a 12,000-foot skydive with no legs.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games – Day Five
Mr Heaps’ love for table tennis has allowed him to play globally as a bilateral amputee (John Walton/PA Archive)

“And I raised over £1,000 for them that I needed, but I wanted to do it for somebody else and I was so proud that I did it.”

He reflected on this time playing table tennis as a young man compared to as a 67-year-old.

“It’s crazy to even think that I wouldn’t have limbs, that’s the first thing,” Mr Heaps added.

“Crazy to think that I’d still be playing table tennis.

“But what’s really crazy (to think) is that I’d still be competing at a high level.

“They must know in para circles that, this guy here won loads of medals last year for Great Britain, he is 67, he’s still competing and he’s beating people that are 40 and 50 years younger than him.”

Mr Heaps also paid tribute to his wife and daughter, Pauline and Charlotte, who have helped him on his journey back into competitive table tennis.

“Not just physical support, but the verbal support and everything else you can’t do on your own,” he said.

“When I first came out of hospital (after) my first leg, my wife had to bathe me, dress me, you’ve got no balance.

“I couldn’t have done it.”

To find out more about Mr Heaps’ GoFundMe, go to: www.gofundme.com/f/fund-the-simon-heaps-wheelchair-tt-dream

