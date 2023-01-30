Average age of people identifying as Christian climbs above 50, census shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Average age of people identifying as Christian climbs above 50, census shows

By Press Association
January 30 2023, 11.21am Updated: January 30 2023, 12.35pm
The average age of people in England and Wales identifying as Christian has risen above 50 (James Manning/PA)
The average age of people in England and Wales identifying as Christian has risen above 50 (James Manning/PA)

The average age of people in England and Wales identifying as Christian is now above 50, while a majority of most young adults say they have no religion, the 2021 census shows.

Nearly three in 10 who identify as Christian are 65 and over – up from just over two in 10 a decade ago.

An ageing population and differences in the way people choose to self-identify were among the factors driving the trend, experts said.

The median age – or exact midpoint – of people identifying as Christian was 51 at the 2021 census, up from 45 in 2011, according to new analysis from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is the oldest average age among all main religious groups.

The youngest average age is 27 years, for people identifying as Muslim, up from 25 in 2011.

Most of the other main groups have seen an increase, with Hindu up from 32 years to 37 years, Sikh from 32 to 37 and Buddhist from 37 to 43, while the average age of people identifying as Jewish is unchanged at 41 years.

The figures show a growing proportion of people in England and Wales who identify as Christian are aged 65 and over, up from just over two in 10 (22.3%) in 2011 to nearly three in 10 (29.0%) in 2021.

At the same time, the proportion of those aged 21-25 identifying as Christian has fallen from 5.1% to 3.9%.

The average age of people saying they have no religion has increased from 30 to 32.

Only 8.8% of those who said they had no religion were aged 65 and over, compared with 18.6% of the overall population who belong in this age group.

More than half of people in every year from age 22 to age 30 said they had no religion, with the highest proportion for 27-year-olds (53.0%).

SOCIAL Census
(PA Graphics)

“Many factors can cause changes in the size of religious groups, including changing age structure, people relocating for work or education, and differences in the way individuals chose to self-identify (or how children’s religious affiliation was reported) between censuses,” the ONS said.

Humanists UK, which ran a campaign ahead of the two most recent censuses encouraging non-religious people to tick the form’s “no religion” box, said the latest figures “underline the archaic place that collective worship and faith-based discrimination have in our schools”.

Chief executive Andrew Copson said: “They make plain that the UK faces a non-religious future. This is in stark contrast to how our state institutions operate today. No other European country has such a religious set-up as we do in terms of law and public policy, while at the same time having such a non-religious population.

“Politicians should look at today’s results and recognise they must renegotiate the place of religion or belief in today’s society.”

The data shows notable differences between England and Wales.

Among single-age groups, the highest proportion in England with no religion is 52.3%, for both 26 and 27-year-olds, but in Wales – excluding the very young – the figure is 66.0%, for 27-year-olds.

At every age in Wales up to 45 years, more than half of people say they have no religion.

In England this is true only of people from age 23 to 30, as well as those under 12 months.

The proportion of people in England identifying as Christian peaks at age 89, at 78.9%, while for Wales it is age 99, at 82.1%.

There are also sharp differences among other religious groups.

At every age in England up to 18, at least one in 10 people is recorded as identifying as Muslim, ranging from 11.7% of one-year-olds to 10.5% of 18-year-olds.

But in Wales the equivalent figures for people up to age 18 range from 4.5% for one-year-olds to 3.2% for 14-year-olds.

The census allowed people to write in the name of a religious group that was not part of the main list.

Among those who wrote in a group, people in England and Wales who described themselves as “Yazidi” (413 people) had the youngest average age, at 27 years.

The oldest was for those who identified as “Brahma Kumari”, at 61 years – though this is a very small group (235), accounting for less than 0.01% of the population.

Among other small groups, the average age for Rastafarian was 42 (5,950 people); Jain 43 (24,990 people); Pagan 43 (73,735 people); Scientology 45 (1,860 people); Taoist 45 (3,725 people); and Druid 53 (2,490).

