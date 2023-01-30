Leeds’ US ties, Fernandez to Chelsea and Caicedo saga – transfers talking points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leeds’ US ties, Fernandez to Chelsea and Caicedo saga – transfers talking points

By Press Association
January 30 2023, 11.44am
A look at which ongoing deals are taking place ahead of transfer deadline day (Nick Potts/Gareth Fuller/Adam Davy/ PA)
A look at which ongoing deals are taking place ahead of transfer deadline day (Nick Potts/Gareth Fuller/Adam Davy/ PA)

Transfer deadline day is approaching, with plenty of clubs looking to get deals over the line as quickly as possible.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the ongoing deals that could go through before January 31.

Another Arsenal swoop on the south coast?

Charlton Athletic v Brighton and Hove Albion – Carabao Cup – Fourth Round – The Valley
Moises Caicedo has made public his intention to leave Brighton (Steven Paston/PA)

Arsenal are continuing their attempts to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton, who made public his desire to leave the club. A deal for Caicedo would be the Gunners’ second signing from the Seagulls after securing the services of Leandro Trossard earlier this month. However, a potential switch does not look easy after Arsenal had a £60million bid turned down for the midfielder on Friday and another offer reportedly rejected over the weekend.

Forest to make it 25?

Newcastle United v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – St. James’ Park
Will Jonjo Shelvey be signing number 25 for Nottingham Forest? (Richard Sellers/PA)

There seems to be no end to Nottingham Forest’s list of incoming transfers and Steve Cooper’s side could make their 25th signing of the season. Forest added Chris Wood to their ranks earlier in the month, with the striker arriving on loan from Newcastle and Jonjo Shelvey could be joining him. Injuries have limited Shelvey’s involvement with the high-flying Magpies this season, but he looks likely to swap Newcastle for Nottingham.

Leeds’ USA Connection

Netherlands v USA – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Round of 16 – Khalifa International Stadium
Weston McKennie looks likely to join Leeds (Nick Potts/PA)

Leeds could be bolstering their ranks with the addition of USA international Weston McKennie. The 24-year-old has made 15 appearances for Juventus in Serie A this season and he reached the last 16 with USA at the Qatar World Cup, where they were knocked out by the Netherlands. A move to Elland Road would also see him link up with fellow countrymen Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson at Leeds, who are managed by American Jesse Marsch.

End game for Enzo?

Argentina v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Final – Lusail Stadium
Chelsea have reportedly stepped up talks for Enzo Fernandez (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea have already had an incredibly expensive transfer window, spending nearly £200m this month to bring in the likes of David Fofana, Benoit Badiashile and Mykhailo Mudryk. However, the Blues look set to splash the cash again with reports suggesting they are back in talks with Benfica over signing World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez. The 22-year-old was a key part of Argentina’s victorious squad in Qatar, and was also voted Best Young Player at the tournament.

Premier League interest for Berge

Preston North End v Sheffield United – Sky Bet Championship – Deepdale Stadium
Sander Berge is thought to be of interest to some Premier League sides (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Sander Berge could be on his way out at Sheffield United after reportedly receiving interest from Premier League clubs. The Norway international was left out of the Blades’ squad against Wrexham in the FA Cup on Sunday and manager Paul Heckingbottom revealed post-match he was told to omit the midfielder. Fulham are said to be one of the interested parties, with other reports suggesting Chelsea and Newcastle are also keen.

