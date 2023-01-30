Council ‘failed to follow up concern for woman who lay dead in flat for years’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Council ‘failed to follow up concern for woman who lay dead in flat for years’

By Press Association
January 30 2023, 2.11pm
Laura Winham, 38, who was found in a ‘mummified and skeletal state’ by her brother in May 2021 (Hudgell Solicitors/PA)
Laura Winham, 38, who was found in a ‘mummified and skeletal state’ by her brother in May 2021 (Hudgell Solicitors/PA)

Surrey County Council failed to follow up on police concerns for the welfare of a vulnerable woman who lay dead in her flat for years, an inquest has been told.

Laura Winham’s remains were found by her brother in her flat in Woking, Surrey, in May 2021.

The 38-year-old’s loved ones said they asked police to break into her home after they grew concerned for her safety.

They said she was “abandoned and left to die” by social and mental health services and that she died in November 2017 – three-and-a-half years before her body was found.

Kate O’Raghallaigh, representing the family at a pre-inquest review at Surrey Coroner’s Court, said Surrey Police officers visited Ms Winham’s flat when she was still alive in October 2017.

The first floor flat in Woking, Surrey where Laura Winham, 38, was found in a “mummified and skeletal state” by her brother in May 2021
The first floor flat in Woking, Surrey where Laura Winham, 38, was found in a ‘mummified and skeletal state’ by her brother in May 2021 (Hudgell Solicitors/PA)

She said they reported their concerns – that she had been neglecting herself and had little access to food – to the county council.

“There was a risk to Laura of malnutrition and self-neglect in October 2017 when she was observed by police,” Ms O’Raghallaigh said.

A calendar in Ms Winham’s flat had dates crossed off until November 2017, she said.

But the exact date of Ms Winham’s death is unknown, the inquest heard.

Katie Ayers, representing the county council, said the authority accepts a care assessment for Ms Winham should have been done after the police visit.

“What Surrey County Council has accepted is that a section nine check should have been completed but it was not,” she said.

Ms Ayers added: “There may have been a risk in relation to malnutrition. At this stage that would seem to be speculative.”

A cause of death has yet to be determined, which Ms O’Raghallaigh described as a “very unusual factor in this case”.

She asked assistant coroner Dr Karen Henderson to engage a forensic anthropologist to investigate whether Ms Winham’s death was caused by malnutrition and establish a window of time in which she may have died.

Dr Henderson said she will provide a written decision on the matter in the coming weeks.

She scheduled another pre-inquest review for March 15 and set a provisional full hearing date for April 3.

