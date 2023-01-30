Flooding and landslides in Madagascar leave 30 dead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Flooding and landslides in Madagascar leave 30 dead

By Press Association
January 30 2023, 2.41pm
A young boy stands on the upper floor of a house overlooking a flooded residential street in Madagascar (Alexander Joe/AP)
A young boy stands on the upper floor of a house overlooking a flooded residential street in Madagascar (Alexander Joe/AP)

Flooding and landslides caused by the passage of tropical storm Cheneso across Madagascar has caused 30 deaths, left 20 people missing and affected tens of thousands across the Indian Ocean island nation.

The storm made landfall in the north east of the island last Thursday and impacted close to 89,000 people, Madagascar’s National Office for Risk and Disaster Management said.

Madagascar’s meteorological agency said the storm saw winds gusting up to 170 kilometres per hour (105.63mph) and unleashed torrential rains.

Colonel Faly Aritiana, of the risk and disaster office, said there had been house collapses and landslides in which people have become trapped.

Madagascar Floods
People are being forced to travel by boat on flooded roads (Alexander Joe/AP)

“People have been reacting generally in the right way, but some people have not been taking enough note of our warnings not to cross rivers in flood because the flow is much stronger than usual,” Mr Aritiana said.

The storm has damaged infrastructure, with many roads cut off by rising waters, landslides and collapsed bridges.

Nearly 33,000 people have had to leave their homes in the Boeny region, in the north west of the island. Locals say the prices of basic food stuffs have rocketed.

“Prices of vegetables and rice increased a lot after the storm” with the cost of tomatoes quadrupling, said Veronique Mamitiana, a teacher in the city of Mahajanga.

“The merchants say it’s because the national road is cut,” she said.

Marovoay, about 60 miles further south, was one of the regions worst hit by the storm, with stagnant flood waters still affecting many localities. District leader Tolotriniaina Rakotonindriana said the water level is decreasing very slowly.

“Many houses are still flooded and that is why most of the victims are still in the accommodation sites,” Mr Rakotonindriana added. “Roads are covered with water and we have to travel by canoe.”

Local authorities said essential food supplies are being distributed to help support those in need.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Raegan McGregor. Image: Facebook
Dundee mum, 27, spat at police officer after getting ejected from train at Perth
2
Lewis Capaldi performing at the party in celebration of the V&A opening in Dundee.
Lewis Capaldi, The 1975 and Niall Horan confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in…
3
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival
4
Andrew Dandie (Agent), Karen Nicoll (Managing Director) and David Laing (Chairman)
£20m investment heading for new Carnoustie business park
5
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
6
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
7
Ryan McGowan
St Johnstone injury blow as Ryan McGowan ruled out for months, prompting a change…
8
Lawrence Kettles leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Joiner who conned Dundee and Angus customers out of £65k narrowly dodges prison
9
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
8
10
Undated Handout Photo from Wednesday. Pictured: (L-R) Thing and Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. See PA Feature SHOWBIZ TV Wednesday. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/© Courtesy of Netflix 2022. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ TV Wednesday.
Wednesday, WitchTok and ‘shiny thing syndrome’ – how witchcraft has become a multi-billion-dollar business

More from The Courier

Damage to the house on Smith Street, Kinross. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Neighbours tell of 'fireball' swirling from Kinross home during blaze
A black Nissan Qashqai similar to the one stolen in Methven. Image: Shutterstock
Hunt for three people after car stolen in Perthshire village
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: The overblown spite on the practice range might be…
Jim and Pam Forbes, National Lottery winners from Tayport, are among those who donated the gingerbread house to The Yard. Image: National Lottery/Claire Grainger
Lottery winners to replace destroyed play house at Dundee disabled children's charity
Leslie Amos (foreground) and so Ryan lave Dundee Sheriff Court.
Garage boss's post-pub demolition derby caused chaos in Fife villages
Organist Anna Lapwood is one of the world's best. Despite technical difficulties with the Caird Hall Organ due to seasonal differences in temperature, she performed admirably.
REVIEW: The Caird Hall Organ had a moment, but Anna Lapwood won the day
New head teacher, Ruth McFarlane outside Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
New Levenmouth Academy head teacher Ruth McFarlane starts job by knocking on 1,000 doors
Ross Matthews is set to step into breach after Ross Sinclair's departure from Montrose. Image: SNS
Montrose promote 'outstanding prospect' Ross Matthews as 'brilliant' Ross Sinclair makes St Johnstone return
Large plumes of smoke were visible on the A90. Image: Fubar News/Facebook
Driver praised for 'quick actions' during A90 bus fire as probe launched
Nicky Clark, who was given a red card.
St Johnstone have appealed Nicky Clark red card against Rangers says Callum Davidson

Editor's Picks

Most Commented