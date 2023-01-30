We can’t drop points – Manuel Akanji knows Man City have no margin for error

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We can’t drop points – Manuel Akanji knows Man City have no margin for error

By Press Association
January 30 2023, 3.03pm
Manuel Akanji feels Manchester City cannot afford slip-ups (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manuel Akanji feels Manchester City cannot afford slip-ups (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manuel Akanji feels Manchester City have no margin for error as they bid to overhaul Arsenal in the title race.

Defending champions City trail the current Premier League leaders by five points, having played a game more, just over halfway through their campaign.

With City also still competing in the FA Cup – after knocking out the Gunners last week – and their Champions League challenge soon to resume, there is plenty riding on most games.

Akanji said: “Every game is important but in January and February there are a lot of games.

“The Champions League is coming back now, it’s another big competition and we can’t lose any games, we can’t drop points.

“We know that and that’s how we go into every game, to get the three points.”

City had an indifferent spell around the turn of the year, prompting manager Pep Guardiola to publicly question his players’ hunger.

City suffered back-to-back defeats to Southampton and Manchester United before they needed to fight back from 2-0 down to beat Tottenham.

Manchester City celebrate scoring against Wolves
City are looking to build momentum after successive defeats in January (Martin Rickett/PA)

The response since has been positive with victories over Wolves in the league and Arsenal in the FA Cup.

Switzerland defender Akanji said: “It might have helped, it might have provoked us a little bit. Probably that’s what he (Guardiola) wanted.

“I think we showed a great reaction in the games that we’ve had.

“The results weren’t always how we planned them or how we wanted it to be but we won the last three games so I think it’s a good turn that we took. Hopefully we can keep on this winning streak.”

City are next in action when they travel to London to face Spurs for a second time in just over a fortnight on Sunday.

