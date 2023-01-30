Robber whose frail victim, 81, later died is jailed for her ‘cowardly’ killing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Robber whose frail victim, 81, later died is jailed for her ‘cowardly’ killing

By Press Association
January 30 2023, 5.01pm
Robert Vickers (West Midlands Police/PA)
Robert Vickers (West Midlands Police/PA)

A robber whose frail pensioner victim died a month after he stole her handbag has been jailed for manslaughter after detectives linked her death to the incident.

Drug addict Robert Vickers, who had a string of previous theft convictions, was sentenced to nine and a half years on Monday, West Midlands Police said.

His victim, 81-year-old Ann Preston, suffered a dislocated shoulder and was left badly bruised, after Vickers dragged her to the ground, while stealing her bag.

Ms Preston’s partner, speaking after sentencing at Birmingham Crown Court, said Vickers had robbed her not only of her belongings but also of her life, calling her death “completely unnecessary”.

The incident happened after 42-year-old Vickers had approached Ms Preston in Bromwall Road, Birmingham, near her home, on January 31 2020.

He initially asked her for directions, but then followed her before launching his attack, which also left his victim with a broken rib.

Officers tracked him down after identifying him from CCTV of the incident.

Meanwhile, Ms Preston’s health deteriorated and she died on February 27 2020, nearly a month after the attack.

Vickers was arrested, charged and later admitted robbery, when he was jailed for more than six years, in July 2020.

In court, Ms Preston had provided a statement before her death, making it clear the significant impact Vickers’ actions had had on her life, and telling how she felt unable to leave her home after the attack.

However, detectives continued working on the case, obtaining medical evidence leading to Vickers being charged with manslaughter, which he admitted in December, last year.

Crown court stock
The sentence was handed down at Birmingham Crown Court (Chris Radburn/PA)

Vickers’ fresh sentence was added to time he had already served for robbery, while he was given a five-year extended licence period which will be applied on his release from prison.

In a victim-impact statement released by police following sentencing, Ms Preston’s partner Brian said: “My beloved partner of 35 years, died, on her own, in hospital, after weeks of suffering and pain.

“Not only did she suffer a violent robbery where her bag was ripped from her arm, her horrific injuries and death were completely unnecessary.

“Not only did this man rob her of her handbag, he robbed her of her and my life.”

Detective Constable Emily Sparkes said: “This was a cowardly attack on a vulnerable lady which robbed Ann of her belongings and, ultimately, her life.

“Thanks to the hard work of officers investigating, we were able to build a case against Robert Vickers and ensure he was tried for manslaughter.

“We hope news of this sentencing can bring some comfort and closure to Ann’s family and friends.”

