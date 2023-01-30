Inquest hears of Jake Davison’s violent attack on innocent teenager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Inquest hears of Jake Davison’s violent attack on innocent teenager

By Press Association
January 30 2023, 5.03pm
Jake Davison shot dead five people in August 2021 (PA)
Jake Davison shot dead five people in August 2021 (PA)

Gunman Jake Davison reigned down a volley of punches on an innocent 16-year-old boy after he was called a “fat c***” by another teenager, a court heard.

The boy who insulted Davison ran off and the 22-year-old responded with a burst of violence so extreme his blameless victim suffered injuries to his eyebrow, nose and lip.

CCTV of the incident in a Plymouth park showed Davison punching the boy at least five times but he could have unleashed between seven and nine blows during the assault, an inquest was told.

When a 15-year-old girl went to her friend’s aid – as he lay on the floor not resisting the volley of blows – she was slapped by Davison.

Davison was not charged with the September 2020 assaults and instead a detective sergeant referred him to a restorative justice programme as an alternative to prosecution.

Plymouth incident
Court artist drawing of David Rees, a firearms information officer, being questioned by Bridget Dolan KC, at the inquest into the deaths of five people shot by Jake Davison in Plymouth in August 2021 (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

His legally held pump-action shotgun and certificate were seized by Devon and Cornwall Police following the incident but later returned.

Less than 12 months later Davison shot dead five people, including his mother Maxine, in August 2021 with his legally held firearm.

The details of the incident emerged at the inquest into Davison’s five victims, as those who assessed his suitability to hold a firearms licence were giving evidence.

The teenager ran off after shouting at Davison near a skate park in Central Park, Plymouth.

The apprentice crane operator then took his anger out on two of the teenager’s friends – considering them “guilty by association”.

Bridget Dolan KC, counsel to the inquest, said: “The CCTV shows more than five punches to the young man, maybe between seven and nine.

“The CCTV appears to show him (the boy) on the floor having lost consciousness – or at least not moving or resisting – and the punches continued at that stage.

“CCTV showed the young woman approaching them and Davison putting his arm out to her.

“The boy was hit so hard there was a two-inch cut above his eyebrow, and bleeding to his nose, eyebrow and lip.”

The boy required superficial stitches to his eyebrow and the girl was left with no visible injuries.

Davison later handed himself into the police after a public appeal was made and CCTV images of a suspect were issued.

The parents of the boy wanted Davison charged but he was instead enrolled on the Pathfinder scheme.

After being alerted by staff from the project, Davison’s certificate and weapon were seized by firearms inquiry officer David Rees but later returned.

Mr Rees told the inquest: “Having seen the CCTV last week I was quite shocked by the ferocity of the assault. I wish I had queried the decision-making process of the gatekeeper (the detective sergeant).

“I should have questioned it.”

The inquest has previously heard Davison was so angry following the incident he wanted to kill the teenagers and went home to get his shotgun.

Darren Wood, the partner of Mrs Davison, said her son was “raging angry” and had begun loading the weapon until his mother calmed him down.

“He came back and ran upstairs. Maxine went upstairs and I could hear him saying, ‘I’m going down there and kill them’,” he said.

“He said he was going to go back to the park and he went to his room to get his gun out the cupboard. I could hear something being loaded.”

The inquest continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Weavers Mill in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Children ‘screaming’ as masked man attacks diner at Dundee restaurant
2
New head teacher, Ruth McFarlane outside Levenmouth Academy.
New Levenmouth Academy head teacher Ruth McFarlane starts job by knocking on 1,000 doors
3
Leslie Amos (foreground) and son Ryan leave Dundee Sheriff Court.
Garage boss’s post-pub demolition derby caused chaos in Fife villages
4
Jim and Pam Forbes, National Lottery winners from Tayport, are among those who donated the gingerbread house to The Yard. Image: National Lottery/Claire Grainger
Lottery winners to replace destroyed play house at Dundee disabled children’s charity
5
Lewis Capaldi performing at the party in celebration of the V&A opening in Dundee.
Lewis Capaldi, The 1975 and Niall Horan confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in…
6
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
7
Police at the scene of the fatal A9 collision.
Man who died after being hit by car on A9 in Perth named
8
Raegan McGregor. Image: Facebook
Dundee mum, 27, spat at police officer after getting ejected from train at Perth
9
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
8
10
Fergus McCallum, deputy secretary of Pitlochry and Moulin Community Council.
Pitlochry’s remaining community councillor baffled at mass resignations

More from The Courier

Former Partick Thistle midfielder Charlie Reilly is a target for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee chase highly-rated goalscoring midfielder Charlie Reilly
Adam Montgomery was lucky he wasn't injured, says Callum Davidson. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson says on-loan Celtic kid Adam Montgomery 'very lucky' Rangers'…
Millgate Loan, Arborath. Image Google Street View.
Arbroath street sealed off amid ongoing police incident
Youngsters Owen Millar, 7, Russell Simpson, 10, and Ben Simpson, 5, celebrate the Seagreen boost with community and windfarm figures at the park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Seagreen windfall will deliver £120,000 for first Wellbank park upgrade in 50 years
exterior of Dundee University's life sciences building
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee life sciences successes should make all of us proud
CCTV images captured the moment the men fled from the house on Forgandenny Road in Bridge of Earn. Image: Supplied
Moment masked youths flee after breaking into Perthshire family's home
Jake Davison shot dead five people in August 2021 (PA)
Monday court round-up — Woman, 39, tried to start school fight
A brave fundraiser takes to the coals at a similar fire walk event. Image: Firewalk Scotland
Fundraisers to walk barefoot across fire in Dundee in alcohol addiction fight
Joe Sykes, owner of Joelato.
Perthshire ice cream maker reveals Dunkeld dream after opening new Edinburgh venue
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson celebrates with Alex Jakubiak after opening the scoring against Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee asserted Championship dominance but must follow it up against bottom side…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented