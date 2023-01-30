Pilot scheme begins aimed at opening up proceedings in family courts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Pilot scheme begins aimed at opening up proceedings in family courts

By Press Association
January 30 2023, 5.50pm
Children enjoy playing on swings in a park (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Children enjoy playing on swings in a park (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A pilot scheme has started which aims to throw a light on the workings of the family court system.

Although reporters have had access to courts dealing with sensitive matters involving children for some time, despite them being closed to the public, reporting has been highly restricted to only what a judge will allow.

A pilot scheme began on Monday in Leeds, Cardiff and Carlisle which will allow accredited journalists and legal bloggers to report on cases as they unfold, as they would do in the criminal courts, as long as the identities of the families and certain professional involved are not revealed.

The project officially began on Monday but the first case to be held under the new rules started last week, when a High Court judge in Leeds decided to adopt the protocols at the beginning of an 11 week long hearing rather than bring them in part-way through the proceedings.

Despite this, very few details of the case can be reported at this stage, until the conclusion of any criminal proceedings arising out of the matters being considered during the hearing.

A barrister holding a legal wig by his side (Clara Molden/PA)
A barrister holding a legal wig by his side (Clara Molden/PA)

At the start of the hearing last week, Mr Justice Poole allowed the reporting of certain details, including that this is a finding-of-fact hearing involving three families and allegations of fabricated or induced illness.

Under the current law, journalists and legally-qualified bloggers can attend hearings in family courts, which are closed to the public, but can only report details of what happens in the courtroom if the judge hearing the case allows it.

In the pilot courts, the starting point will be that accredited journalists and legal bloggers can report on hearings, subject to strict reporting restrictions to protect the anonymity of the families involved.

Cases where journalists and bloggers attend will be covered by a Transparency Order, setting out what can and can’t be reported, and reporters will be able to access some basic case documents.

Families will also be able to talk to a journalist about their case, without risking punishment for contempt of court, as under the present regime.

However, judges may still decide that some cases may not be reported on, or that reporting should be postponed in certain circumstances.

The pilot will run for 12 months, following which there will be an evaluation before the scheme is rolled out to other family courts.

Only public law cases, for example those involving local authorities, will be included in the pilot, but it will be extended to cover private law cases, such as custody disputes between separated parents.

The President of the Family Division, Sir Andrew McFarlane, recently hailed the new reporting provisions as a “big change” and said it was important the public can know what is happening in family courts to ensure confidence in the justice system.

At a launch event last Thursday, he said there are currently just under 250,000 cases heard in the family courts in England and Wales each year.

He said the issue of greater transparency had “sat in the too difficult box” for a number of years, but that some of his predecessors had made great strides towards more openness.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Weavers Mill in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Children ‘screaming’ as masked man attacks diner at Dundee restaurant
2
New head teacher, Ruth McFarlane outside Levenmouth Academy.
New Levenmouth Academy head teacher Ruth McFarlane starts job by knocking on 1,000 doors
3
Leslie Amos (foreground) and son Ryan leave Dundee Sheriff Court.
Garage boss’s post-pub demolition derby caused chaos in Fife villages
4
Jim and Pam Forbes, National Lottery winners from Tayport, are among those who donated the gingerbread house to The Yard. Image: National Lottery/Claire Grainger
Lottery winners to replace destroyed play house at Dundee disabled children’s charity
5
Lewis Capaldi performing at the party in celebration of the V&A opening in Dundee.
Lewis Capaldi, The 1975 and Niall Horan confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in…
6
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
7
Police at the scene of the fatal A9 collision.
Man who died after being hit by car on A9 in Perth named
8
Raegan McGregor. Image: Facebook
Dundee mum, 27, spat at police officer after getting ejected from train at Perth
9
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
8
10
Fergus McCallum, deputy secretary of Pitlochry and Moulin Community Council.
Pitlochry’s remaining community councillor baffled at mass resignations

More from The Courier

Former Partick Thistle midfielder Charlie Reilly is a target for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee chase highly-rated goalscoring midfielder Charlie Reilly
Adam Montgomery was lucky he wasn't injured, says Callum Davidson. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson says on-loan Celtic kid Adam Montgomery 'very lucky' Rangers'…
Millgate Loan, Arborath. Image Google Street View.
Arbroath street sealed off amid ongoing police incident
Youngsters Owen Millar, 7, Russell Simpson, 10, and Ben Simpson, 5, celebrate the Seagreen boost with community and windfarm figures at the park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Seagreen windfall will deliver £120,000 for first Wellbank park upgrade in 50 years
exterior of Dundee University's life sciences building
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee life sciences successes should make all of us proud
CCTV images captured the moment the men fled from the house on Forgandenny Road in Bridge of Earn. Image: Supplied
Moment masked youths flee after breaking into Perthshire family's home
Children enjoy playing on swings in a park (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Monday court round-up — Woman, 39, tried to start school fight
A brave fundraiser takes to the coals at a similar fire walk event. Image: Firewalk Scotland
Fundraisers to walk barefoot across fire in Dundee in alcohol addiction fight
Joe Sykes, owner of Joelato.
Perthshire ice cream maker reveals Dunkeld dream after opening new Edinburgh venue
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson celebrates with Alex Jakubiak after opening the scoring against Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee asserted Championship dominance but must follow it up against bottom side…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented