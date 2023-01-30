Father of missing man Nathan Cole pleads for his safe return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Father of missing man Nathan Cole pleads for his safe return

By Press Association
January 30 2023, 7.44pm
Nathan Cole has not been since the evening of January 21 (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Nathan Cole has not been since the evening of January 21 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The father of a man missing for more than a week has pleaded for his safe return, saying “I just want him to come home, he’s not in any trouble”.

Nathan Cole, 32, was last seen walking along Banbury Road in Walthamstow, east London, at 11.27pm on Saturday January 21.

Police believe he had been planning on attending a gig in Camden that evening but may have decided to visit friends instead.

His phone was last active at 12.41am and there has been no activity from his bank account since then.

Mr Cole’s family, who previously lived near the Walthamstow area, said his disappearance was “very out of character” as they appealed for information outside New Scotland Yard.

His father Eamonn Cole said: “I just want him to come home, he’s not in any trouble.

“It’s not unusual for him to be out on an evening, but it’s completely unprecedented for him to have been missing for so long.

“We all love him very, very much. He is loved by many people. We need him home.”

Luke Cole, his brother, said: “Nathan was the oldest of five children, we’re a big family. We’re very close and have always spent a lot of time together.

“He was a very outgoing person, even outside of the family. He would always make time for anyone, even homeless people and people who looked like they were in need. He always was a very selfless person.

“I urge anyone who has brothers or sisters to please keep a look out. This is very hard for us, we have lost one of our five now.”

Nathan Cole's family
Nathan Cole’s family appealed for him to return (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

His sister Hannah Cole said: “Nathan was a very gregarious person, he was very social and it was normal for him to be out late at night.

“Nathan wouldn’t do this. We’ve even done our own investigation, looking at his social media, texts and calls and his last transactions. He is always active on our WhatsApp group. Something has happened to him.

“I would urge anyone who was in the Tottenham or Walthamstow area on the 21st of January to think carefully about whether they have seen something suspicious and to tell the police if you remember anything out of the norm.”

Angela Craggs, head of public protection for Central West BCU, said: “At the moment my officers are piecing together Nathan’s movements using CCTV and speaking to friends of Nathan who may know of his whereabouts.”

“He is a white man, about 5ft 10ins. He was wearing small Leonard-style round glasses, a grey trench coat and dark trousers, Dr Martens shoes and a red scarf.

“We know that Nathan does know the Walthamstow area very well and likely still has some friends in the area. We’re hopeful that this explains his whereabouts and we can return him to his family.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Weavers Mill in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Children ‘screaming’ as masked man attacks diner at Dundee restaurant
2
New head teacher, Ruth McFarlane outside Levenmouth Academy.
New Levenmouth Academy head teacher Ruth McFarlane starts job by knocking on 1,000 doors
3
Leslie Amos (foreground) and son Ryan leave Dundee Sheriff Court.
Garage boss’s post-pub demolition derby caused chaos in Fife villages
4
Jim and Pam Forbes, National Lottery winners from Tayport, are among those who donated the gingerbread house to The Yard. Image: National Lottery/Claire Grainger
Lottery winners to replace destroyed play house at Dundee disabled children’s charity
5
Lewis Capaldi performing at the party in celebration of the V&A opening in Dundee.
Lewis Capaldi, The 1975 and Niall Horan confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in…
6
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
7
Police at the scene of the fatal A9 collision.
Man who died after being hit by car on A9 in Perth named
8
Raegan McGregor. Image: Facebook
Dundee mum, 27, spat at police officer after getting ejected from train at Perth
9
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
8
10
Fergus McCallum, deputy secretary of Pitlochry and Moulin Community Council.
Pitlochry’s remaining community councillor baffled at mass resignations

More from The Courier

Youngsters Owen Millar, 7, Russell Simpson, 10, and Ben Simpson, 5, celebrate the Seagreen boost with community and windfarm figures at the park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Seagreen windfall will deliver £120,000 for first Wellbank park upgrade in 50 years
exterior of Dundee University's life sciences building
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee life sciences successes should make all of us proud
CCTV images captured the moment the men fled from the house on Forgandenny Road in Bridge of Earn. Image: Supplied
Moment masked youths flee after breaking into Perthshire family's home
Nathan Cole has not been since the evening of January 21 (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Monday court round-up — Woman, 39, tried to start school fight
A brave fundraiser takes to the coals at a similar fire walk event. Image: Firewalk Scotland
Fundraisers to walk barefoot across fire in Dundee in alcohol addiction fight
Joe Sykes, owner of Joelato.
Perthshire ice cream maker reveals Dunkeld dream after opening new Edinburgh venue
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson celebrates with Alex Jakubiak after opening the scoring against Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee asserted Championship dominance but must follow it up against bottom side…
Dundee United travel to Kilmarnock this week. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: February will be colossal for Dundee United, starting with crunch Kilmarnock trip
Two children holding essays for Claypotts Castle Reasons to Write event.
Hear Claypotts Castle schoolchildren read their Reasons to Write pieces
Gemma Collins with Jedward at her birthday party. Image: Isolated Heroes.
Dundee fashion brand behind birthday dress for reality star Gemma Collins

Editor's Picks

Most Commented