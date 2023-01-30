Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering council worker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering council worker

By Press Association
January 30 2023, 9.44pm
Ashley Dale (Merseyside Police/family handout/PA)
Ashley Dale (Merseyside Police/family handout/PA)

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder as part of the investigation into the killing of a council worker.

A 40-year-old and a 28-year-old, both from Huyton, Merseyside, were arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm with intent, by detectives investigating the death of Ashley Dale, 28, who was found with a gunshot wound in the back garden of her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, last year.

Officers were called to an address in Leinster Road at about 12.40am on August 21 after reports of concern for a woman at the property.

Ms Dale, an environmental health officer for Knowsley Council, was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

She is not believed to have been the intended target of the killing.

Liverpool shooting
Police and forensic officers on Leinster Road after Ms Dale was shot (Jason Roberts/PA)

Merseyside Police also said a 25-year-old man from St Helens has been taken to a police station for questioning on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three men have previously been arrested as part of the investigation.

The total number of people arrested in connection with Ms Dale’s death is 15.

On her birthday in December last year, her family issued a statement which said: “On what would have been Ashley’s 29th birthday, her loss is beyond words, the family have been torn apart and life can never be ‘normal’ again.

“Her birthday being so close to Christmas made this time of year so special, but without her Christmas is going to be unbearable.

“Life has become a living nightmare for Ashley’s parents, siblings and family.

“Her loving, kind and articulate nature showed through with the number of friends she had. We couldn’t have been more proud of Ashley.

“A huge hole has been left, life will never be the same again.

“We miss you Ash with all our hearts, and vow that justice for ‘Our Ash’ will be served.”

Ms Dale’s death was one of three fatal shootings within a week in Liverpool last year, with nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel killed in her home in Dovecot on August 22 and 22-year-old Sam Rimmer shot in Dingle on August 16.

Anyone with information can contact police on social media @MerPolCC or call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting reference 22000615873.

