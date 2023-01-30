Dolphins and humans work together in fishing collaboration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dolphins and humans work together in fishing collaboration

By Press Association
January 30 2023, 9.45pm Updated: January 30 2023, 9.51pm
A dolphin jumps in front of fishermen at Praia da Tesoura in Laguna, Brazil (Dr Fabio G Daura-Jorge/Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina/AP)
A fishing community in southern Brazil has an unusual ally – wild dolphins.

The dolphins help by herding fish towards fishing nets to help improve their own foraging.

In the seaside city of Laguna, scientists have for the first time used drones, underwater sound recordings and other tools to document how local people and dolphins co-ordinate actions and benefit from each other’s labour.

The most successful humans and dolphins are skilled at reading each other’s body language.

A group of dolphins swims towards fishers at the Tubarao River in Brazil (Alexandre Machado/Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina/AP)

The research was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Accounts of people and dolphins working together to hunt fish go back thousands of years, from the time of the Roman Empire near what is now southern France to 19th century Queensland, Australia.

But while historians and storytellers have recounted the human point of view, it has been impossible to confirm how the dolphins have benefited – or if they have been taken advantage of – before sonar and underwater microphones could track them underwater.

The Laguna residents work with wild bottlenose dolphins to catch schools of migratory silver fish called mullet and they have been doing it for more than 150 years.

“This study clearly shows that both dolphins and humans are paying attention to each other’s behaviour, and that dolphins provide a cue to when the nets should be cast,” said Stephanie King, a biologist who studies dolphin communication at the University of Bristol and was not involved in the research.

“This is really incredible co-operative behaviour,” she added.

“By working with the dolphins,” the people catch more fish, “and the dolphins are more successful in foraging, too.”

Dolphins and humans are both highly intelligent and long-lived social animals.

Researchers have collected data where the dolphin-fishermen interaction takes place (Dr Carolina Bezamat/Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina/AP)

But when it comes to fishing, they have different abilities.

“The water is really murky here, so the people can’t see the schools of fish. But the dolphins use sounds to find them, by emitting small clicks,” much as bats use echolocation, said Mauricio Cantor, an Oregon State University marine biologist and study co-author.

As the dolphins herd the fish towards the coast, the people run into the water holding hand nets.

“They wait for dolphins to signal exactly where fish are – the most common signal is what locals call ‘a jump’ or a sudden deep dive,” said Mr Cantor, who is also affiliated with the Federal University of Santa Catarina in Florianopolis, Brazil.

The researchers used sonar and underwater microphones to track the positions of the dolphins and fish, while drones recorded the interactions from above, and GPS devices attached to residents’ wrists recorded when they cast their nets.

The more closely the people synchronised their net-casting to the dolphins’ signals, the more likely they were to trap a large catch.

The descending nets startle the fish, which break into smaller schools that are easier for dolphins to hunt.

“The dolphins may also take one or two fish from the net – sometimes fishers can feel dolphins tugging a little on the net,” said Mr Cantor.

The Laguna residents categorise the individual dolphins as “good”, “bad”, or “lazy” – based on their skill in hunting and affinity for co-operating with humans, said Mr Cantor.

The people get most excited when they see a “good” dolphin approaching shore.

“These dolphins and humans have developed a joint foraging culture that allows them both to do better,” said Boris Worm, a marine ecologist at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Canada, who was not involved in the research.

It is not clear how the Laguna co-operation first emerged, but it has survived multiple human and dolphin generations – with knowledge passed down by experienced fishers and dolphins to the next generation of each species.

Still, the researchers in Brazil worry that the Laguna alliance, perhaps one of the last of its kind, may be in danger as well, as pollution threatens the dolphins and artisanal fishing gives way to industrial methods.

“Human-wildlife co-operation is disappearing because we’re decimating the wildlife populations,” said Janet Mann, a dolphin researcher at Georgetown University, who was not involved in the study.

Scientists hope that greater awareness of the unusual interspecies co-operation can help drive support to protect it.

“It’s amazing that it’s lasted for over a century – can we keep this cultural tradition alive amid many changes?” said Damien Farine, a University of Zurich biologist and study co-author.

