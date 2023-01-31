Priscilla Presley challenges ‘validity’ of amendment made to daughter’s will

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Priscilla Presley challenges ‘validity’ of amendment made to daughter’s will

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 2.36am
Priscilla Presley challenges ‘validity’ of amendment made to daughter’s will (Patrick Lantrip/AP)
Priscilla Presley challenges 'validity' of amendment made to daughter's will (Patrick Lantrip/AP)

Priscilla Presley has challenged the “authenticity and validity” of an amendment made to Lisa Marie Presley’s will, which would see her replaced as an overseer of her daughter’s estate.

In a recent court filing, Priscilla disputes a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s Living Trust that replaced her and a former business manager with the US singer’s children – Riley and Benjamin Keough.

A living trust is a form of estate planning that allows a person to control their assets while alive, but have them distributed if they die, and can serve the function of a will if a separate will is not filed.

Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis, died on January 12 at the age of 54 and was laid to rest at her father’s Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, on January 22.

Documents filed last week in Los Angeles and obtained by the PA news agency noted that Priscilla and Barry Siegel had been placed in charge of the living trust in 1993 and reaffirmed in 2010.

“After Lisa Marie Presley’s death, Petitioner (Priscilla) discovered that a document existed pertaining to be an amendment to the Trust dated March 11, 2016,” the documents stated.

“The purported 2016 amendment removed and replaced Petitioner and Barry as both current and successor Trustees of the Trust with Lisa Marie Presley as the current Trustee and naming Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter, Riley Keough, and son, Benjamin Keough, as successor co-Trustees of the Trust upon Lisa Marie Presley’s incapacity and/or death.”

The filing added that there were “many issues surrounding the authenticity and validity” of the amendment.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows premiere – London
Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis, died on January 12 at the age of 54 (PA)

Among the issues were a failure to notify Priscilla of the change, a misspelling of her name in a document allegedly signed by her daughter, as well as a signature by Lisa Marie that was “inconsistent with her usual and customary signature”.

The filing states that Siegel had already intended to resign from his position, which would have left Priscilla and Riley as co-trustees.

It asks the judge to declare the 2016 amendment as invalid.

It comes after Priscilla said she had been  “touched” by the words of fans following the death and subsequent memorial of her daughter.

At the public memorial on January 22, Lisa Marie was remembered as Memphis’s “precious jewel”, with her mother reading out poems written by Lisa Marie’s daughters.

