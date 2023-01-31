Tuning into brainwave rhythms can boost learning – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tuning into brainwave rhythms can boost learning – study

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 2.46am
The brainwaves experiment set-up in the Adaptive Brain La, (Cambridge University/PA)
Briefly showing people a visual flicker that aligns with their individual brainwave cycle can boost their learning ability in a visual identification task, a study has suggested.

Neuroscientists from Cambridge University attached sensors to the heads of 80 participants aged 18 to 35 to sample their brainwave rhythms.

They used these to create a visual pulse – of a high contrast white square displayed briefly on a dark background followed by a blank interval – at the same tempo as the individual’s alpha wave.

Participants got a 1.5-second dose of personalised pulse to set their brain working at its natural rhythm – a technique called “entrainment”.

They were then given a visual identification task – detecting targets on a cluttered background.

A brainwave cycle consists of a peak and trough.

Some participants received pulses matching the peak of their waves, some the trough, while others got rhythms that were either random or at the wrong rate – a little faster or slower.

Each participant repeated more than 800 variations of the visual identification task, and the neuroscientists measured how quickly people improved.

The learning rate for those locked into the right rhythm was at least three times faster than for all the other groups.

Lead author Dr Elizabeth Michael tweaks the electroencephalography cap, as demonstrated by Adaptive Brain Lab researcher Ye Gu. (Cambridge University/ PA)
When participants returned the next day to complete another round of tasks, those who learned much faster under entrainment had maintained their higher performance level.

The research indicated that the learning boost only occurred when the visual flicker chimed with the trough of a brainwave.

Scientists believe this is the point in a cycle when neurons are in a state of “high receptivity”.

The study’s first author, Dr Elizabeth Michael, said: “It was exciting to uncover the specific conditions you need to get this impressive boost in learning.

“The intervention itself is very simple, just a brief flicker on a screen, but when we hit the right frequency plus the right phase alignment, it seems to have a strong and lasting effect.”

Professor Zoe Kourtzi of Cambridge’s Department of Psychology, who is senior author of the study, said: “Each brain has its own natural rhythm, generated by the oscillation of neurons working together.

Senior author of the study Prof Zoe Kourtzi, head of the Adaptive Brain Lab at the University of Cambridge’s Department of Psychology. (Cambridge University/ PA)
“We simulated these fluctuations so the brain is in tune with itself – and in the best state to flourish.

“Our brain’s plasticity is the ability to restructure and learn new things, continually building on previous patterns of neuronal interactions.

“By harnessing brainwave rhythms, it may be possible to enhance flexible learning across the lifespan, from infancy to older adulthood.”

Co-author Professor Victoria Leong, from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore and Cambridge’s Department of Paediatrics, said: “We feel as if we constantly attend to the world, but in fact our brains take rapid snapshots and then our neurons communicate with each other to string the information together.

“Our hypothesis is that by matching information delivery to the optimal phase of a brainwave, we maximise information capture because this is when our neurons are at the height of excitability.”

She said the mechanism in the study mirrors the way people learn as infants.

The brainwaves experiment set-up in the Adaptive Brain Lab. (Cambridge University/ PA)
“We are tapping into a mechanism that allows our brain to align to temporal stimuli in our environment, especially communicative cues like speech, gaze and gesture that are naturally exchanged during interactions between parents and babies,” said Prof Leong.

“When adults speak to young children they adopt child-directed speech – a slow and exaggerated form of speaking.

“This study suggests that child-directed speech may be a spontaneous way of rate-matching and entraining the slower brainwaves of children to support learning.”

Prof Kourtzi suggested that brainwave rhythms could be used to “enhance aspects of learning for children who struggle in regular classrooms, perhaps due to attentional deficits”.

She said they could also help with training in professions where fast learning and quick decision-making is vital, such as pilots or surgeons, adding: “Virtual reality simulations are now an effective part of training in many professions.

“Implementing pulses that sync with brainwaves in these virtual environments could give new learners an edge, or help those retraining later in life.”

The research is published in the journal Cerebral Cortex.

Monday court round-up — Woman, 39, tried to start school fight
