What the papers say – January 31

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The nation’s papers are led by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warning Britain’s economy will slam into reverse this year.

The Telegraph, i and Daily Mail all report the IMF has forecast that the UK’s economy will see the worst performance of all the advanced nations in 2023 as the cost-of-living crisis hits households hard.

The front page of today's Daily Telegraph:'Economy to shrink after tax raid, says IMF'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/rQS3Pm0eQL — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 31, 2023

Tuesday's front page: New demand for tax cuts after Britain becomes poor man of G7 pic.twitter.com/qeCPKJQPJy — i newspaper (@theipaper) January 31, 2023

Elsewhere, the Daily Express says one in four patients are unable to see their GP due to the “shocking state of the NHS”.

Front page – One in four patients unable to see their GP#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/Db9kjLCz2H pic.twitter.com/gxf032pWdY — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) January 30, 2023

“Secrecy” over planned teacher strikes on Wednesday is leaving “parents in limbo”, according to The Times.

TIMES: Parents in limbo over classroom walkouts #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/2FCx4hSCva — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 30, 2023

The Daily Mirror leads with former Labour leader Lord Kinnock re-enacting his speech from 1983 about the “cruelty of life

under the Tories”.

Tuesday's front page 📰 Again… I warn you not to be ordinary… not to be young… not to fall ill… not to get old 🟥 40 years after his thundering speech predicted life under Tory rule, Neil Kinnock relives it to highlight Britain's modern crisis #TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/bpbGNo7u5V — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) January 30, 2023

The Independent reports “at least 39” police officers are facing misconduct hearings over the coming weeks.

Metro says the Kremlin has denied Boris Johnson’s claim that Vladimir Putin threatened to kill him in a missile strike.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 NO TIME TO LIE 🔴 Kremlin denies Boris claim of Putin death threat#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/6dRIrrmC8x — Metro (@MetroUK) January 30, 2023

The Sun leads with Chelsea footballer Mykhailo Mudryk “using the N-word in a video clip”.

On tomorrow's front page: Chelsea footie star Mykhailo Mudryk was slammed after using the N-word in a video clip for fanshttps://t.co/Ysc3LeACzV pic.twitter.com/zolqGv6OUn — The Sun (@TheSun) January 30, 2023

And the Daily Star says Britons are cutting back on toilet paper during the cost-of-living crisis.

Don't be stocking up for Tuesday's front page 💩🧻 pic.twitter.com/GSZpdACwwQ — Daily Star (@dailystar) January 30, 2023