US to increase weapons deployment to counter North Korea threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

US to increase weapons deployment to counter North Korea threat

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 9.12am
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin shakes hands with South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup after talks in Seoul (Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool/AP)
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin shakes hands with South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup after talks in Seoul (Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool/AP)

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has said America will increase its deployment of advanced weapons such as fighter jets and bombers to the Korean Peninsula as it strengthens joint training and operational planning with South Korea in response to a growing North Korean nuclear threat.

Mr Austin made the comments in Seoul after he and South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup agreed to further expand their combined military exercises, including a resumption of live-fire demonstrations, and continue a “timely and co-ordinated” deployment of US strategic assets to the region, according to their offices.

The two men also discussed preparations for a simulated exercise between the allies in February, aimed at sharpening their response if North Korea uses nuclear weapons.

South Korea US Austin
Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the US’s commitment to protecting its allies with its full range of military capabilities remains ‘ironclad’ (Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool/AP)

Mr Austin’s trip comes as South Korea seeks stronger assurances that the United States will swiftly and decisively use its nuclear capabilities to protect its ally in face of a North Korean nuclear attack.

South Korea’s security jitters have risen since North Korea test-fired dozens of missiles in 2022, including potentially nuclear-capable ones designed to strike targets in South Korea and the US mainland.

South Korea and the US have also been strengthening their security co-operation with Japan, which has included trilateral missile defence and anti-submarine warfare exercises in past months amid the provocative run in North Korean weapons tests.

In a joint news conference following their meeting, Mr Austin and Mr Lee said they agreed that their countries’ resumption of large-scale military drills last year, including an aerial exercise involving US strategic bombers in November, effectively demonstrated their combined capability to deter North Korean aggression.

The allies had downsized their training in recent years to create room for diplomacy with North Korea during the Trump administration and because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

South Korea US Austin
Lloyd Austin and Lee Jong-sup agreed that their countries’ resumption of large-scale military drills demonstrated their combined capability to deter North Korean aggression (Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool/AP)

Mr Austin said: “We deployed fifth-generation aircraft, F-22s and F-35s, we deployed a carrier strike group to visit the peninsula, you can look for more of that kind of activity going forward.”

He said the US’s commitment to protecting its allies with its full range of military capabilities, including nuclear ones, remains “ironclad”.

North Korea’s ramped-up missile tests have been punctuated by threats to pre-emptively use its nuclear weapons in a broad range of scenarios in which it perceives its leadership to be under threat, including conventional clashes or non-war situations.

Tensions could further rise in coming months with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un doubling down on his nuclear ambitions.

During a political conference in December, he called for an “exponential increase” in nuclear warheads, mass production of battlefield tactical nuclear weapons targeting South Korea, and development of more powerful long-range missiles designed to reach the US mainland.

Experts say his nuclear push is aimed at forcing the United States to accept the idea of North Korea as a nuclear power and negotiating badly needed economic concessions from a position of strength.

Nuclear negotiations between the US and North Korea have been derailed since 2019 because of disagreements over a relaxation of US-led economic sanctions against the North in exchange for steps by North Korea to wind down its nuclear weapons and missiles programmes.

North Korea’s growing nuclear arsenal and provocations have raised the urgency for South Korea and Japan to strengthen their defence postures in line with their alliances with the United States.

In an interview with The Associated Press this month, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said his government was discussing with the Biden administration joint military planning potentially involving US nuclear assets.

In December, Japan made a major break from its strictly self-defence-only post-Second World War principle, adopting a new national security strategy that includes the goals of acquiring pre-emptive strike capabilities and cruise missiles to counter growing threats from North Korea, China and Russia.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Weavers Mill in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Children ‘screaming’ as masked man attacks diner at Dundee restaurant
2
Lewis Capaldi performing at the party in celebration of the V&A opening in Dundee.
Lewis Capaldi, The 1975 and Niall Horan confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in…
3
New head teacher, Ruth McFarlane outside Levenmouth Academy.
New Levenmouth Academy head teacher Ruth McFarlane starts job by knocking on 1,000 doors
4
Dundee Dance Event celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. Image: Dundee Dance Event
All you need to know as Dundee Dance Event confirms 25th anniversary plans
5
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
6
Raegan McGregor. Image: Facebook
Dundee mum, 27, spat at police officer after getting ejected from train at Perth
7
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
8
Police at the scene of the fatal A9 collision.
Man who died after being hit by car on A9 in Perth named
9
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
8
10
Lawrence Kettles leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Joiner who conned Dundee and Angus customers out of £65k narrowly dodges prison

More from The Courier

Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife cocaine dealer, 52, jailed for three years
A Siberian husky. Image: Shutterstock.
Sheriff's surprise huskies were not destroyed after Dunfermline attack
Gary Bowyer has injury worries to contend with. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals fresh injury concern but also welcomes duo back to…
Sibbald tackled a tough shift in gutsy fashion. Image: SNS
Craig Sibbald in ‘no excuses’ cry as Dundee United star insists Kilmarnock’s pitch is…
Grant Grubb arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Furious driver chased traffic warden through Dundee over parking ticket
Stevie May. Image: SNS.
Stevie May: Motherwell game won't define St Johnstone's season but belief high that losing…
Layla taught Lewis Capaldi the Happy Birthday song in sign language.
How Lewis Capaldi has won hearts across the region since 2018 Dundee debut
Alastair Thompson after being ordered to serve a minimum of 20 years. Image: DC Thomson.
Alastair Thompson: Law murderer got taste for killing by slaughtering family pets before stabbing…
Raymond Henderson and Andy Turnbull from Bidwells examine forestry assets.
Perth property firm Bidwells celebrates record sales and makes 30 promotions
Stefan Hoggan-Radu ran 5k-a-day for Cupar Foodbank
Former GB para-athlete Stefan overcomes illness to run 5k-a-day for Cupar Foodbank

Editor's Picks

Most Commented