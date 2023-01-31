£10,000 reward offered in hunt for aristocrat missing with newborn and boyfriend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
£10,000 reward offered in hunt for aristocrat missing with newborn and boyfriend

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 10.02am
Constance Marten disappeared with her partner Mark Gordon and their newborn in early January (Greater Manchester Police/PA)
Constance Marten disappeared with her partner Mark Gordon and their newborn in early January (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

A £10,000 reward is being offered in the hunt for missing aristocrat Constance Marten, who vanished weeks ago with her newborn baby and sex offender partner.

The 35-year-old, who is from a wealthy family with connections to the royals, has lived an isolated life with her boyfriend Mark Gordon, 48, since they met in 2016.

The couple and their newborn went missing in early January and none of them have had any medical attention since then.

The family have been sleeping rough in freezing temperatures as they try to avoid being found.

A CCTV still of the couple in a residential street.
The couple in Haringey, north London, where they got a taxi to Newhaven, East Sussex, in the early hours of Sunday January 8 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police revealed details of the reward and of the latest sighting of the family in Newhaven, East Sussex, on Sunday January 8.

Investigators say they took a taxi from Haringey in north London shortly before 1.30am and were dropped at the entrance to the port at 4.56am.

Police do not believe they took a ferry and instead remain somewhere in the UK.

The baby was alive but detectives are concerned for its welfare.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, who is leading the investigation, said: “We continue to be extremely concerned about the health and wellbeing of the newborn baby, which has had no medical care and has been on the move, and possibly exposed to sub-zero temperatures, for almost a month now.

The couple after dumping the pram near Brick Lane in east London.
The couple after dumping their pram near Brick Lane in east London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“We’re also concerned for the welfare of Constance and Mark, because our inquiries suggest that they were constantly moving and awake for at least a few days – which must be especially draining on someone who had recently given birth with no medical attention.

“Finding the baby is our top priority and we are now offering a £10,000 reward to anyone who provides information which leads to them being found. Maybe you have been reluctant to come forward before, for whatever reason, with key information to help us find the family.

“It does not matter why you did not speak to us earlier, what matters is doing the right thing now for the good of a vulnerable newborn baby.

“Maybe you saw them wandering the streets? Perhaps they asked you for directions? Maybe they got into your taxi, or they came into your establishment to buy food and drink? Please contact us with any information you have, because every single bit of information we get will assist us with finding them.

Mark Gordon
Mark Gordon disappeared with Constance Marten and their newborn in early January (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

“I’d like to stress that if you have taken cash to provide a service to the family, whether that’s giving them a lift, accommodation or something else, you are not in any sort of trouble, we just need to hear from you.”

In September last year, the couple began moving around different Airbnb rentals in what may have been a bid to hide Miss Marten’s pregnancy.

The police search for the family was sparked when officers were called to a burning car on the M61 in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on January 5.

It emerged that the couple had abandoned the car when it broke down and took a taxi to Liverpool, and from there to Harwich in Essex.

Since then they have been seen in east London, before travelling to north London and then on to Newhaven.

A still from police body worn video of the abandoned burning car.
A still from police body-worn video of the abandoned burning car (Metropolitan Police/PA)

In east London they bought camping gear and had a pram, but dumped the buggy in Flower and Dean Walk near Brick Lane shortly before midnight on Saturday January 7.

Mr Basford added: “We have no evidence to suggest that they boarded a ferry in Newhaven, and we still strongly believe that they remain here in the UK – although they could be anywhere. Our inquiries also establish that the baby was alive and with them when they got the taxi to Newhaven.

“We know they were still in possession of camping equipment on Sunday January 8 and so I’d encourage people to remain vigilant and keep a look out for a blue tent.

“Please keep your eyes peeled, especially while you are out and about in waste ground or beauty spots, or while you’re walking the dog, and report any information to us.”

Anyone who has information on the family’s whereabouts can call police on 020 7175 0785, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

