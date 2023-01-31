Premier League leaders Arsenal close in on Chelsea midfielder Jorginho

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Premier League leaders Arsenal close in on Chelsea midfielder Jorginho

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 10.30am Updated: January 31 2023, 10.34am
Jorginho is heading to a new club (Lukas Huter/PA)
Jorginho is heading to a new club (Lukas Huter/PA)

Arsenal are set to sign Chelsea midfielder Jorginho in a £12million deadline-day deal, the PA news agency understands.

The Premier League leaders have had a bid accepted by their London rivals and the Italy midfielder is set to undergo a medical and sign a one-and-a-half-year deal.

Arsenal are keen to bolster their midfield and have turned attention to the 31-year-old having been rebuffed by Brighton in their attempts to sign Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea, for their part, are willing to let the player go as they pursue their own interest in Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez.

Jorginho and Alexandre Lacazette
Jorginho, left, will strengthen Arsenal’s midfield (John Walton/PA)

The deal also allows the Blues to bring in a fee for a player who would have been out of contract at the end of the season.

Big-spending Chelsea could make Fernandez the most expensive player in British history having made a reported £120m approach for the Argentinian World Cup winner.

The fee would eclipse the £100m Manchester City paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish in August 2021.

Chelsea, who have already spent more than £450m since the end of last season, have also been linked with a late bid for Caicedo and it remains to be seen if Arsenal’s interest in him is over.

Enzo Fernandez
Enzo Fernandez, pictured, could replace Jorginho at Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

Elsewhere, Tottenham remain cautiously optimistic about finalising a transfer for Sporting Lisbon defender Pedro Porro ahead of the Tuesday night deadline.

Joao Cancelo is poised to join Bayern Munich on loan for the remainder of the season from Manchester City.

The German club would have a £61.5m option to buy the Portugal full-back in the summer.

Newcastle have followed up their signing of Anthony Gordon from Everton by securing Scotland Under-21 full-back Harrison Ashby from West Ham for a reported £3m.

Ashby, 21, has been signed with an eye on the future and manager Eddie Howe told nufc.co.uk: “Harrison is a very talented young player with a lot of potential so we are delighted to sign him and are looking forward to working with him in this exciting new chapter of his career.”

Ashby, who has made seven senior appearances for the Hammers, added: “I can’t get the smile off my face and it’s a proud day for me and my family.”

Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey meanwhile is expected to leave the Magpies to join Nottingham Forest.

Bournemouth have agreed a fee with Dynamo Kiev for defender Ilya Zabarnyi and the 20-year-old is now due to undergo a medical.

Leeds have also signed a player for the future in 18-year-old centre-back Diogo Monteiro from Swiss Super League side Servette FC.

Championship side Norwich have signed 19-year-old Arsenal winger Marquinhos on loan until the end of the season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
2
Laser train and Ethan.
Carnoustie rail lover Ethan, 5, ready for ‘laser train’ to hit Tayside tonight
3
Innes is alleged to have murdered Bennylyn and Jellica and buried them in Troon Avenue.
Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes admits killing Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter…
4
Nando's is to open a Perth restaurant. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Nando’s given green light to open first Perth restaurant
2
5
Hendry in action. Image: Shutterstock
Regan Hendry seals League Two switch as former Dundee United boss lands playmaker despite…
6
The trial is probing the deaths of Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.
Dundee murder accused Andrew Innes told police: ‘She’s under the kitchen floor’
7
Tesco plans a major overhaul of the business that will affect more than 2,000 jobs.
Major Tesco shake-up to impact dozens of Tayside and Fife jobs
8
The Olympia swimming pool in Dundee is due to reopen in October 2023 after two years shut.
Dundee’s Olympia reports ‘catastrophic’ losses of more than £2m during closures
8
9
The Weavers Mill in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Children ‘screaming’ as masked man attacks diner at Dundee restaurant
10
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…

More from The Courier

Ayina in action. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee United sign Huddersfield Town youngster Loick Ayina on loan
Zak Rudden scores a trademark goal and Chris Kane. Images: SNS.
New St Johnstone striker Zak Rudden is like a 'young Chris Kane', says Callum…
Watt has joined St Mirren. Image: SNS
Tony Watt seals St Mirren loan switch — with permanent Dundee United exit possible
Zander Fagerson is in 'the shape of his life' ahead of the Calcutta Cup game.
Zander Fagerson, Stuart Hogg and Hamish Watson 'good to go' for Scotland at Twickenham
Matheus Machado, Ryan Williamson and Ross Matthews have all agreed deals with Montrose. Image: SNS / DCT Media.
Montrose go Brazilian and agree Ryan Williamson pre-contract in triple deadline day deal
Lewis Banks has joined Arbroath from Sligo Rovers. Image: Shutterstock
Dick Campbell jokes 'Arbroath are on way to Europe' as he signs Conference League…
Lorent Tolaj was been on loan at Salford City at the start of the season. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee snap up 'powerful striker' Lorent Tolaj on loan from Brighton
Dundee could seal a deal to re-sign top scorer Zach Robinson. Image: SNS
Zach Robinson could make sensational deadline day return to Dundee
Welsh attracted the interest of United, as revealed by Courier Sport. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United fail in ambitious bid for Celtic defender
Brexit: Protestors in Dundee, Perth and Angus mark three years since leaving the EU

Editor's Picks

Most Commented