France hit by strikes and protests in second round of pensions battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

France hit by strikes and protests in second round of pensions battle

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 10.57am
French labour leaders hope to bring more than one million protesters into the streets in the latest clash of wills with the government over plans to push back the retirement age (Robert Edme/AP)
French labour leaders hope to bring more than one million protesters into the streets in the latest clash of wills with the government over plans to push back the retirement age (Robert Edme/AP)

Demonstrations were under way across France on Tuesday in the latest clash of wills with the government over its plans to raise the retirement age.

Labour leaders hoped to bring more than one million protesters into the streets in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a “citizens’ insurrection”.

The nationwide strikes and protests are a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron’s government and its opponents.

France Pension Protests
Demonstrators against planned pension reforms stage a protest march in Bayonne, south-western France (Robert Edme/AP)

The government says it is determined to push through Mr Macron’s election pledge to reform France’s pension system.

Trade unions and left-wing politicians fighting against the plans are counting on a massive turnout by protesters to strengthen their efforts to kill the retirement reform Bill.

Veteran left-wing leader Jean-Luc Melenchon predicted “a historic day” of protests and defeat for the president, as crowds of protesters began marching in cities and towns outside Paris ahead of a major demonstration planned in the French capital later on Tuesday.

“It’s not often that we see such a mass mobilisation,” said Mr Melenchon, speaking in the southern city of Marseille. “It’s a form of citizens’ insurrection.”

A first round of strikes and protests brought out between one million and two million demonstrators earlier this month, including many tens of thousands in Paris.

France Pension Protests
French labour leaders were hoping to bring more than one million demonstrators into the streets (Robert Edme/AP)

Labour leaders were aiming to at least match or even better those numbers on Tuesday, with around 250 demonstrations expected around the country.

The government mobilised 11,000 officers to police the protests.

Positions are hardening on both sides as politicians begin locking horns in parliament over the government’s Bill, which would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

On Monday, Mr Macron described the reform as “essential”.

His prime minister, Elisabeth Borne, insisted at the weekend that raising the retirement age to 64 is “no longer negotiable”.

Strikes and protesters intend to prove otherwise.

France Pension Protests
Deserted platforms at Montparnasse railway station (Michel Euler/AP)

Rail operator SNCF warned of major network disruptions on Tuesday because of strikes.

It recommended that passengers cancel or postpone trips and work from home if possible.

Strikes also hit some schools and other sectors.

Radio station France Inter played music instead of its usual morning talk shows and apologised to its listeners because employees were striking.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
2
Laser train and Ethan.
Carnoustie rail lover Ethan, 5, ready for ‘laser train’ to hit Tayside tonight
3
Innes is alleged to have murdered Bennylyn and Jellica and buried them in Troon Avenue.
Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes admits killing Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter…
4
Nando's is to open a Perth restaurant. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Nando’s given green light to open first Perth restaurant
2
5
Hendry in action. Image: Shutterstock
Regan Hendry seals League Two switch as former Dundee United boss lands playmaker despite…
6
The trial is probing the deaths of Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.
Dundee murder accused Andrew Innes told police: ‘She’s under the kitchen floor’
7
Tesco plans a major overhaul of the business that will affect more than 2,000 jobs.
Major Tesco shake-up to impact dozens of Tayside and Fife jobs
8
The Olympia swimming pool in Dundee is due to reopen in October 2023 after two years shut.
Dundee’s Olympia reports ‘catastrophic’ losses of more than £2m during closures
8
9
The Weavers Mill in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Children ‘screaming’ as masked man attacks diner at Dundee restaurant
10
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…

More from The Courier

Ayina in action. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee United sign Huddersfield Town youngster Loick Ayina on loan
Zak Rudden scores a trademark goal and Chris Kane. Images: SNS.
New St Johnstone striker Zak Rudden is like a 'young Chris Kane', says Callum…
Watt has joined St Mirren. Image: SNS
Tony Watt seals St Mirren loan switch — with permanent Dundee United exit possible
Zander Fagerson is in 'the shape of his life' ahead of the Calcutta Cup game.
Zander Fagerson, Stuart Hogg and Hamish Watson 'good to go' for Scotland at Twickenham
Matheus Machado, Ryan Williamson and Ross Matthews have all agreed deals with Montrose. Image: SNS / DCT Media.
Montrose go Brazilian and agree Ryan Williamson pre-contract in triple deadline day deal
Lewis Banks has joined Arbroath from Sligo Rovers. Image: Shutterstock
Dick Campbell jokes 'Arbroath are on way to Europe' as he signs Conference League…
Lorent Tolaj was been on loan at Salford City at the start of the season. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee snap up 'powerful striker' Lorent Tolaj on loan from Brighton
Dundee could seal a deal to re-sign top scorer Zach Robinson. Image: SNS
Zach Robinson could make sensational deadline day return to Dundee
Welsh attracted the interest of United, as revealed by Courier Sport. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United fail in ambitious bid for Celtic defender
Brexit: Protestors in Dundee, Perth and Angus mark three years since leaving the EU

Editor's Picks

Most Commented