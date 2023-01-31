Fly-tipping cases decrease by 4% in return towards pre-pandemic levels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fly-tipping cases decrease by 4% in return towards pre-pandemic levels

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 11.59am Updated: January 31 2023, 4.54pm
Fly-tipping incidents have decreased (PA)

The number of fly-tipping incidents in England has dropped towards pre-pandemic levels while penalty notices have risen sharply, official figures have revealed.

A Government report showed local authorities dealt with 1.09 million incidents of dumped waste blighting highways and footpaths in 2021/2022, down 4% from 1.13 million during the pandemic in 2020/2021.

The decrease brings incident levels back towards pre-pandemic totals of 980,000. Incidents subsequently spiked during lockdown due to the temporary closure of household recycling centres.

Meanwhile, enforcement actions rose beyond pre-pandemic levels, reaching 507,000 incidents, an 11% increase compared with 465,000 in 2020/2021, while fixed penalty notices jumped by 58% to 91,000, compared with 57,700 issued the year before last.

(PA Graphics)

Figures also show a sharp increase in court issued fines, which tripled from 621 in 2020/2021 to 1,798 last year.

Explaining the return to pre-Covid levels of fly-tipping and enforcement, the report said: “The first national lockdown introduced in March 2020 led to some local authorities being unable to maintain collections of dry recyclates, with some suspending garden and bulky waste collections.

“There was also a widespread closure of household waste recycling centres (HWRCs). HWRCs were later reopened following Government guidance on managing HWRCs in England during the Covid-19 pandemic but with some restrictions in place (e.g. booking system).

“These factors and other factors such as changes in household consumption, travel and leisure patterns may have contributed to the increases seen in the number of fly-tipping incidents reported for 2020/21.

“Staff shortages, staff being furloughed, and staff being redeployed may also have impacted on the number of enforcement actions which were carried out during 2020/21.”

London remained the most common area for fly-tipping, with 46 incidents per 1,000 people, a 7% increase from 2020/2021.

In comparison, the South West remained the cleanest region with just nine fly-tipping incidents per 1,000 people.

More than 40% of incidents involved rubbish dumped on roads and pavements, followed by 17% of fly-tipping taking place on council land such as housing estates, parks and car parks.

The majority of incidents involved household waste, but there was a 9% increase in those involving commercial waste and a 14% rise in dumping of single black bags.

