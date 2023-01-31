Marcel Sabitzer on verge of Manchester United loan move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Marcel Sabitzer on verge of Manchester United loan move

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 1.12pm Updated: January 31 2023, 8.12pm
Marcel Sabitzer is on his way to Manchester United (Simon Galloway/PA)
Marcel Sabitzer is on his way to Manchester United (Simon Galloway/PA)

Manchester United are poised to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on loan, the PA news agency understands.

The Old Trafford club announced on Tuesday lunchtime that key midfielder Christian Eriksen will be out for three months with an ankle injury.

United have moved on deadline day to bolster Erik ten Hag’s options, with Austria international Sabitzer expected to undergo a medical and complete paperwork ahead of joining on loan from Bayern for the remainder of the season.

Manager Ten Hag had said he believes United have the players to cope with Eriksen’s absence, but moving for Sabitzer ensures there is extra cover for the influential Dane.

The 30-year-old has slotted into life at Old Trafford seamlessly since joining as a free agent in the summer, making 31 appearances in all competitions.

Eriksen has played a vital role as United fight on four fronts but will now have to watch from the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury in Saturday’s 3-1 FA Cup win against Reading.

The club said he will be out for an “extended period” following the challenge by Andy Carroll, who was later sent off, and that “initial assessments indicate that Eriksen is likely to be out until late April or early May.”

Speaking shortly after United confirmed the severity of the injury, Ten Hag said: “Of course he’s disappointed about it, we are disappointed about it.

“But it happens in top football. We would sooner it (didn’t) happen but it did and you have to deal with it.”

United have already lost Donny van de Beek for the remainder of the campaign and the severity of Eriksen’s injury has led onlookers to wonder whether they would act on deadline day.

Manchester United v Reading – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – Old Trafford
Christian Eriksen was injured in Manchester United’s FA Cup fourth-round win over Reading (Martin Rickett/PA)

“As you said, on deadline day it’s difficult,” Ten Hag said.

“You can’t make policy on such bad injuries, but we have players in the midfield department and good players. We have players who can fill that gap.”

Put to Ten Hag that United did not appear to have anyone that can come in and do what Eriksen has brought to the side, he said: “But I think you can never fill that because every player has his own characteristics, identity.

“Another player will always fill it in a different way but that doesn’t mean you have to be less successful.

“It’s quite clear that Christian Eriksen brings top quality to our squad and especially he has some specifics that are hard to replace. For instance, his impact in the final third with the final ball.”

Scott McTominay was absent for the match against Reading and the injured Eriksen was replaced by substitute Fred, who produced a solid display and scored with an audacious flick.

“He’s playing together with Casemiro in the Brazilian squad,” Ten Hag said of the latter. “I would say that’s not the worst squad in the world.

“They have so many choices that they can make but they often prefer to play them together so that tells something about the quality Fred has and what he can contribute to the team.

“He did it several times. When I see his performance, for instance, against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, when he’s coming on last game he scores a goal.

“He has a lot of qualities. I think they are a really good combination, Casemiro and Fred.”

Manchester United v Reading – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – Old Trafford
Fred scored during Manchester United’s win over Reading (Martin Rickett/PA)

The injury to Eriksen has rocked United as they head into a season-defining month that kicks off with the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final and should end with a trip to Wembley.

Ten Hag’s side head into Wednesday’s meeting with Nottingham Forest leading 3-0 from the first leg, meaning questions focused on injuries and potential transfer activity in the pre-match press conference.

Anthony Elanga, Facundo Pellistri and Brandon Williams have been linked with loan exits before Tuesday evening’s deadline – a prospect the Dutchman suggested may be possible.

“Yeah, could be,” Ten Hag said. “But it depends on certain circumstances.

“If so, that would be likely loans, yeah.”

United have only brought in Wout Weghorst and Jack Butland on loan this month – quite the contrast to the spending being done by clubs like Chelsea this January.

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United – Carabao Cup – Semi Final – First Leg – City Ground
Wout Weghorst is one of two players signed on loan by Manchester United in January (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I can’t talk for other clubs,” Ten Hag added. “I’m talking for our club.

“We have a strategy so we keep that strategy, where we want to go. We want to restore Manchester United to where they belong.

“We are in a good direction so also it has to match our financial frames.

“We started in the season and now we keep consistent to that plan and to that strategy.

“I think we’re developing as a club, developing as a squad, in the way of play.

“I think you see also the results in that process, so we make the right progress. We have to keep that process going and improving every day.”

