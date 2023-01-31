Tesla gets US Justice Department subpoena over self-driving cars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Tesla gets US Justice Department subpoena over self-driving cars

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 2.15pm
Tesla has received requests from the US Justice Department for documents relating to its Autopilot and ‘Full Self-Driving’ features, according to a regulatory filing (Benjamin Fanjoy/AP)
Tesla has received requests from the US Justice Department for documents relating to its Autopilot and ‘Full Self-Driving’ features, according to a regulatory filing (Benjamin Fanjoy/AP)

The US Justice Department has requested documents from Tesla Inc relating to its Autopilot and “Full Self-Driving” features, according to a regulatory filing.

“To our knowledge no government agency in any ongoing investigation has concluded that any wrongdoing occurred,” Tesla said in the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

The electric vehicle maker, which is based in Austin, Texas, warned that if the government decides to pursue enforcement action, it could possibly have a material adverse effect on its business.

A message was left seeking comment from the Justice Department on Tuesday.

California Car Off Cliff
Emergency services respond after a Tesla plunged off a cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway in Northern California (San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office/AP)

Tesla is already facing multiple investigations by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for problems with its two driver-assist systems, Autopilot and “Full Self-Driving”.

Despite their names, Tesla nevertheless says on its website that the cars cannot drive themselves.

Teslas using “Full Self-Driving” can navigate roads in many cases, but experts say the system can make mistakes, which even chief executive Elon Musk has acknowledged.

“We’re not saying it’s quite ready to have no-one behind the wheel,” he said in October.

The systems have been under investigation by NHTSA since June 2016 when a driver using Autopilot died after his Tesla went under a tractor-trailer crossing its path in Florida.

A separate probe into Teslas that were using Autopilot when they crashed into emergency vehicles started in August 2021.

At least 14 Teslas have crashed into emergency vehicles while using the Autopilot system.

Including the Florida crash, NHTSA has sent investigators to 35 Tesla crashes in which automated systems are suspected of being used. Nineteen people have died in those crashes, including two motorcyclists.

“Full Self-Driving” went on sale late in 2015, and Mr Musk has used the name ever since. It currently costs 15,000 US dollars (about £12,100) to activate the system.

Mr Musk said in 2015 that the company would have full autonomy in about three years.

In 2019 he promised a fleet of autonomous robotaxis by 2020, and said in early 2022 that the cars would be autonomous that year.

Since 2021, Tesla has been beta-testing “Full Self-Driving” using owners who have not been trained on the system but are actively monitored by the company.

Tesla said this month that 400,000 owners are taking part.

Auto safety advocates and government investigators have long criticised Tesla’s monitoring system as inadequate.

Three years ago the National Transportation Safety Board listed poor monitoring as a contributing factor in a 2018 fatal Tesla crash in California. The board recommended a better system, but said Tesla has not responded.

NHTSA has noted in documents that numerous Tesla crashes have occurred in which drivers had their hands on the wheel but were not paying attention.

The agency has said Autopilot is being used in areas where its capabilities are limited and that many drivers are not taking action to avoid crashes despite warnings from the vehicle.

In addition, the National Transportation Safety Board determined in 2020 that Tesla’s system to make sure drivers are paying attention is not adequate, and it should be limited to areas where it can safely operate.

Tesla shares slipped 1.3% in pre-market trading on Tuesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
2
Laser train and Ethan.
Carnoustie rail lover Ethan, 5, ready for ‘laser train’ to hit Tayside tonight
3
Innes is alleged to have murdered Bennylyn and Jellica and buried them in Troon Avenue.
Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes admits killing Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter…
4
Nando's is to open a Perth restaurant. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Nando’s given green light to open first Perth restaurant
2
5
Hendry in action. Image: Shutterstock
Regan Hendry seals League Two switch as former Dundee United boss lands playmaker despite…
6
The trial is probing the deaths of Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.
Dundee murder accused Andrew Innes told police: ‘She’s under the kitchen floor’
7
Tesco plans a major overhaul of the business that will affect more than 2,000 jobs.
Major Tesco shake-up to impact dozens of Tayside and Fife jobs
8
The Olympia swimming pool in Dundee is due to reopen in October 2023 after two years shut.
Dundee’s Olympia reports ‘catastrophic’ losses of more than £2m during closures
8
9
The Weavers Mill in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Children ‘screaming’ as masked man attacks diner at Dundee restaurant
10
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…

More from The Courier

Ayina in action. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee United sign Huddersfield Town youngster Loick Ayina on loan
Zak Rudden scores a trademark goal and Chris Kane. Images: SNS.
New St Johnstone striker Zak Rudden is like a 'young Chris Kane', says Callum…
Watt has joined St Mirren. Image: SNS
Tony Watt seals St Mirren loan switch — with permanent Dundee United exit possible
Zander Fagerson is in 'the shape of his life' ahead of the Calcutta Cup game.
Zander Fagerson, Stuart Hogg and Hamish Watson 'good to go' for Scotland at Twickenham
Matheus Machado, Ryan Williamson and Ross Matthews have all agreed deals with Montrose. Image: SNS / DCT Media.
Montrose go Brazilian and agree Ryan Williamson pre-contract in triple deadline day deal
Lewis Banks has joined Arbroath from Sligo Rovers. Image: Shutterstock
Dick Campbell jokes 'Arbroath are on way to Europe' as he signs Conference League…
Lorent Tolaj was been on loan at Salford City at the start of the season. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee snap up 'powerful striker' Lorent Tolaj on loan from Brighton
Dundee could seal a deal to re-sign top scorer Zach Robinson. Image: SNS
Zach Robinson could make sensational deadline day return to Dundee
Welsh attracted the interest of United, as revealed by Courier Sport. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United fail in ambitious bid for Celtic defender
Brexit: Protestors in Dundee, Perth and Angus mark three years since leaving the EU

Editor's Picks

Most Commented