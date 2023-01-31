Joao Cancelo: Playing time behind Bayern Munich move, not any problems with Pep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joao Cancelo: Playing time behind Bayern Munich move, not any problems with Pep

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 3.34pm
Joao Cancelo has left Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

Joao Cancelo has played down suggestions a rift with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola prompted his surprise deadline-day loan move to Bayern Munich.

The versatile Portugal full-back joined the German giants for the remainder of the season on Tuesday with a view to a permanent switch in the summer.

There have been reports the 28-year-old had become a disruptive influence in the dressing room in recent weeks after falling out of favour with Guardiola.

Cancelo (right) has denied suggestions of a rift with Guardiola (left) (Martin Rickett/PA)

Yet Cancelo insists he wanted to pursue Bayern’s interest in order simply to get more match action. The former Juventus defender had made just three starts since returning to club duty following the World Cup in December.

“My decision had to do with the playing time that had been little in recent weeks,” Cancelo told reporters as he was officially unveiled as a Bayern player at a press conference in Germany.

“There was speculation that my relationship with Pep was not the best but fact is I wanted to play more. I wanted to start this new adventure as soon as possible.”

Cancelo appeared to have said his farewells to City’s supporters with an Instagram video and message earlier on Tuesday.