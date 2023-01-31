Jade Jones hopes to inspire young girls to take up taekwondo after receiving OBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jade Jones hopes to inspire young girls to take up taekwondo after receiving OBE

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 4.41pm
Jade Jones with her OBE (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Jade Jones with her OBE (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Double Olympic gold medallist Jade Jones has said she hopes to inspire young girls to take up taekwondo, adding she had not realised how far the sport could take her before she joined her local club.

The 29-year-old, who won gold for Team GB at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, received her OBE from the King at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

She was first awarded the honour in the 2020 New Year’s Honours list, but has had to wait until this year for her investiture so that her family could join her at the ceremony.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Jade Jones is made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by the King (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She told the PA news agency: “So many more girls are getting into sports now, and into taekwondo.

“The more women and girls see this, the more natural it becomes, so I hope the fact that I received my OBE today will inspire more girls to pursue martial arts.

“I’m a local girl from a small town, Flint, in Wales, and now I’m here at Windsor Castle. I never thought when I joined my local club that taekwondo would take me to all these places.”

Jones said she was training hard ahead of next year’s Paris Olympics, adding: “I’m hoping to make history by winning that third gold medal.”

She said: “The training has been intense, four or five hours a day, so it’s been a lovely break to come here to the castle.

“The King joked that he hoped to see me back here to give me my damehood if all goes to plan.”

Jones has been involved in taekwondo since she was eight, and won her first senior title at the US Open in Austin, Texas in 2011.

She was the first athlete – male or female – to win a taekwondo gold for Team GB.

“Getting involved in sport gives young people so much confidence,” she said.

“I was a really shy kid – I remember before I started taekwondo training, I found it hard to speak to people. It also teaches discipline, I was quite naughty and cheeky.

“Getting involved in sports sets young people down the right path. Life can be tough, and training gives you the drive and discipline you need to succeed.”

The athlete has also recently competed in the Channel 4 show Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

When asked how she thinks former health secretary Matt Hancock might fare on the show, she said: “SAS was a lot tougher than I expected. I think Matt Hancock might struggle a bit – they definitely didn’t go easy on us.”

