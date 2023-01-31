Beta blocker use associated with lower rates of violence, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Beta blocker use associated with lower rates of violence, study suggests

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 7.01pm
Beta blocker use associated with lower rates of violence, study suggests (Chris Ison/PA)

Drugs used to treat high blood pressure, angina and migraines could be linked to lower rates of violence, new research has suggested.

The study found there was a reduction in violence among people using Beta adrenergic-blocking agents (beta blockers) when they were on the medication, compared to when they were not taking it.

Scientists say that if the findings are confirmed by other studies, beta blockers – which work mainly by slowing down the heart – could be considered as a way to manage aggression and hostility in people with psychiatric conditions.

The medication is often used for anxiety and has been suggested for clinical depression and aggression, but the evidence is conflicting.

It has also been linked to an increased risk of suicidal behaviour, though evidence is inconclusive.

Seena Fazel, of the University of Oxford, and colleagues at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden looked at hospital admissions for psychiatric disorders, suicidal behaviour and deaths from suicide, and charges of violent crime.

They looked at 1.4 million beta blocker users in Sweden, comparing when they were and were not taking the medication over an eight-year period (2006-2013).

According to the research, periods on beta blocker treatment were associated with a 13% lower risk of being charged with a violent crime by the police, which remained consistent across the analyses.

Additionally, there was an 8% lower risk of hospital admission due to a psychiatric disorder as well as an 8% increased association of being treated for suicidal behaviour.

However, researchers say these associations varied depending on psychiatric diagnosis, past psychiatric problems, as well as the severity and type of the cardiac condition the beta blockers were being used to treat.

Prof Fazel said: “In a real-world study of 1.4 million persons, beta blockers were associated with reduced violent criminal charges in individuals with psychiatric disorders.

“Repurposing their use to manage aggression and violence could improve patient outcomes.”

Researchers say previous research has linked severe cardiac events to an increased risk of depression and suicide.

They add that these results might suggest the psychological distress and other disabilities associated with serious cardiac problems, rather than the beta blocker treatment, increases the risk of serious psychiatric events.

The findings are published in the journal PLOS Medicine.

The nature of the observational study mean it is not known whether the decreased risk of violent crime is due to beta blockers or to other factors that the authors could not take into account.

