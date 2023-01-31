MPs call for study into whether novel pathogen caused mass crab deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

MPs call for study into whether novel pathogen caused mass crab deaths

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 8.09pm
Fishing crews stage a protest in Teesport, Middlesbrough (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Fishing crews stage a protest in Teesport, Middlesbrough (Owen Humphreys/PA)

MPs are calling on Environment Secretary Therese Coffey to launch an investigation into whether a novel pathogen caused a big crustacean die-off in the North East.

The request is made in a letter on Tuesday from Sir Robert Goodwill, chairman of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee which states that a study should be carried out “as a matter of urgency”.

Thousands of dead and dying crustaceans washed ashore along parts of the north-east coast of England between October and December 2021.

Mystery still surrounds the cause of the mass die-off but the independent crustacean mortality expert panel’s reports “a novel pathogen was the most likely” cause.

The letter also states: “The committee believes that further work should be undertaken to identify this novel pathogen, given the importance of determining its origin, its vectors of transmission, its transmissibility, its virulence and other factors related to it.

“Indeed, as the independent panel highlighted, a conclusive result from the broad diagnostic screening of samples would significantly affect the level of confidence in the novel pathogen theory.”

Dying creatures were seen “twitching” and displaying lethargic behaviour during the mass crab deaths on the coastline from Hartlepool to Whitby.

There were distressing scenes of large numbers of dead and dying lobsters and crabs on beaches while fishing crews warned sparse catches offshore following the event were “catastrophic” for their livelihoods.

Mark Spencer, the food, farming and fisheries minister, told the House of Commons on January 26: “I am considering carefully if further analysis by the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas) can ascertain conclusively the cause of this unusual mortality”.

The letter said: “The committee is of the opinion that Cefas must undertake further analysis in regard to the novel pathogen theory given the importance of seeking as definitive an explanation as possible for this mass die-off event and we recommend that you instruct Cefas to conduct this study as a matter of urgency.

Research by academics, backed by the fishing industry, suggested the incident could have been caused by industrial pollutant pyridine, possibly from dredging in the mouth of the River Tees to maintain channels for port traffic.

Teesside is home to one of the Government-backed freeports – special economic zones offering tax breaks and lower tariffs.

There had been calls for a halt to dredging for the new freeport pending a full analysis of the situation.

However, an independent panel, made up of academics, industry experts, and chaired by the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs (Defra) chief scientific adviser Gideon Henderson, found it was “very unlikely” the cause was pyridine or another toxic pollutant.

The MPs also noted that while “the independent panel’s report considered the likelihood of pyridine, or another toxic pollutant, as having caused the mass die-off event to be ‘very unlikely’, particularly via dredging, it did not completely discount a pollutant as the reason”.

Relevant government units, including Cefas and the Environment Agency, should carefully monitor the area and “stand ready to respond quickly to a similar event in the future,” the letter added.

This could mean they should be ready to take rapid samples of the water, sediment and from affected animals in order to try to understand the causes of another mass die-off.

The committee also called on Defra to “swiftly complete” its analysis of the economic impact of the incident and, pending its outcome, provide initial financial support to those affected and for the regeneration of crab and lobster stocks.

The committee is hoping for a response within two weeks.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
2
Laser train and Ethan.
Carnoustie rail lover Ethan, 5, ready for ‘laser train’ to hit Tayside tonight
3
Innes is alleged to have murdered Bennylyn and Jellica and buried them in Troon Avenue.
Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes admits killing Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter…
4
Nando's is to open a Perth restaurant. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Nando’s given green light to open first Perth restaurant
2
5
Hendry in action. Image: Shutterstock
Regan Hendry seals League Two switch as former Dundee United boss lands playmaker despite…
6
The trial is probing the deaths of Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.
Dundee murder accused Andrew Innes told police: ‘She’s under the kitchen floor’
7
Tesco plans a major overhaul of the business that will affect more than 2,000 jobs.
Major Tesco shake-up to impact dozens of Tayside and Fife jobs
8
The Olympia swimming pool in Dundee is due to reopen in October 2023 after two years shut.
Dundee’s Olympia reports ‘catastrophic’ losses of more than £2m during closures
7
9
The Weavers Mill in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Children ‘screaming’ as masked man attacks diner at Dundee restaurant
10
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…

More from The Courier

Lorent Tolaj was been on loan at Salford City at the start of the season. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee snap up 'powerful striker' Lorent Tolaj on loan from Brighton
Welsh attracted the interest of United. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United fail in ambitious bid for Celtic defender
Brexit: Protestors in Dundee, Perth and Angus mark three years since leaving the EU
This stretch of the A977 is set to face overnight closures. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 20-mile diversion during rearranged Kincardine roadworks
Nearly 30 years have passed since Duncan Ferguson left Tannadice.
Football legend Duncan Ferguson returning to Dundee for special live event
Fishing crews stage a protest in Teesport, Middlesbrough (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — McDonald's drink-drive dash and Troon Avenue murder trial starts
Montrose Academy. Image: Google Street View
Angus teacher who allegedly told pupil, 12, her skirt would 'end up on the…
Martel Maxwell's three sons pose for a photo with footballer Kevin de Bruyne.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Man City hero's Perthshire visit gave me and my boys a memory…
Cold Dip Commando Tim Crossin was joined by dozens of fellow dookers when he visited Arbroath. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Cold Dip Commando Tim completes round-Britain charity mission after dropping in on Arbroath
Nicky Low
Arbroath's Nicky Low extends Kelty Hearts stay as Maroon Machine eye more from loan…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented